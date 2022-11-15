U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

RBC Capital Markets announces the launch of Aiden® Arrival, the second algorithm on the Aiden® platform

·4 min read

Traders and AI scientists at RBC and Borealis AI collaborate to deliver a real-world AI solution to help improve trading results and insights for clients in a measurable and explainable way

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Capital Markets today announced the launch of Aiden® Arrival, the second algorithm on the firm's AI-based electronic trading platform. Aiden® Arrival builds on the success of the Aiden® platform's first solution, a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) algorithm, aims to reduce arrival price slippage and offer an expanded trading action set that enhances the platform's flexibility and control over the execution trajectory.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/Borealis AI)
RBC Logo (CNW Group/Borealis AI)

"Since launching the Aiden® platform in 2020, we partnered closely with clients to develop a more holistic tool for primary benchmarks and solve for greater simplicity," Bobby Grubert, Head, Digital Solutions & Client Insights‎, RBC Capital Markets, said. "The launch of Aiden® Arrival signals an important milestone in the expansion of our innovative Aiden® trading platform. Together with Aiden® VWAP, this is just the beginning of the full opportunity for clients to have better performing trading tools."

The Aiden® platform was developed in a collaborative effort by RBC Capital Markets and Borealis AI, a world-class AI research and development center created by RBC. The platform uses the computational power of deep reinforcement learning in its pursuit of improved trading results and insights for clients.

"When RBC Capital Markets brought Aiden® platform to market for our clients, it was a big scientific milestone that demonstrated how a brand-new AI technology could succeed in extremely complex environments," Dr. Foteini Agrafioti, Chief Science Officer at RBC and Head of Borealis AI, said. "One of the key factors in developing this game-changing product successfully at RBC was our early investment in research and development capabilities, creating an environment where top scientists, engineers, experts and practitioners from the Capital Markets business were able to work side by side to bring this game-changing product to life."

Aiden® Arrival builds on this work by exploring new trading relationships within the prevailing market conditions and guardrails by continuously assessing market information to dynamically control multiple aspects of every action throughout the order lifecycle. The algorithm uses deep reinforcement learning to gain experience in real-time, learning how to trade better over hundreds of thousands of decisions.

"We are at the forefront of leveraging reinforcement learning technology in a responsible fashion to benefit clients," Jas Sandhu, Global Head of Agency Electronic Solutions, RBC Capital Markets said. "Aiden® Arrival leverages more than 300 data inputs, combinations of actions, and post-execution optimization to solve for the arrival price challenge and reduce slippage."

The Aiden® trading platform is part of a broader long-term strategy to deliver the potential of AI to clients. "RBC is reimagining the future of financial services, with a focus on anticipating client needs and solving for them in innovative ways," Grubert added. "With significant investment in new technologies including AI, we are making tremendous strides to bring more insight and value to clients and communities to help power their ambitions."

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About Borealis AI
Borealis AI is a world-class AI research center backed by RBC. Recognized for scientific excellence, Borealis AI uses the latest in machine learning (ML) capabilities to solve challenging problems in the financial industry. Led by award-winning inventor and entrepreneur Foteini Agrafioti, and with top North American scientists and engineers, Borealis AI is at the core of the bank's innovation strategy and benefits from RBC's scale, data, and trusted brand. With a focus on time series modelling, applying ML to financial markets, and responsible AI, Borealis AI is committed to building solutions using machine learning and artificial intelligence that will transform the way individuals manage their finances and their futures. As part of its commitment to advancing the development of responsible AI and ML, Borealis AI developed RESPECT AI, an online hub that brings open-source research code, tutorials, academic research and lectures to the AI community, helping to make ethical AI available to all. For more information please see: www.borealisai.com.

For more information on Aiden®, please visit: www.rbccm.com/aiden.

SOURCE Borealis AI

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c2832.html

