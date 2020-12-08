U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

Maitri Health Technologies Adds Certified Disinfectant and Sanitizer To Global Healthcare Supply Platform

·3 min read

Envirocleanse-A disinfectant is non-toxic, enviro-friendly and kills COVID-19 virus;
Candid Clean sanitizer is gentle on skin and keeps hands protected

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri") (CSE: MTEC), a global platform for healthcare supply security, announces the availability of Envirocleanse-A disinfectant and Candid Clean sanitizer. The cleaning and safety solutions are both Health Canada-certified and help expand Maitri's personal protective equipment (PPE) offering and product platform.

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CNW Group/Maitri Health Technologies Corp.)
Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CNW Group/Maitri Health Technologies Corp.)

Envirocleanse-A, a subsidiary of Charter Brokerage a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a commercial disinfectant, registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada to kill SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Envirocleanse-A is 100 times more effective than bleach, yet is non-toxic, biodegradable and does not require masks, gloves or other safety equipment to apply – it's harmless to humans, animals and the environment and is Federal Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledged to be safe and effective for use directly on food and food contact surfaces. Maitri has partnered with CleanTerra Services Ltd. to supply the product both Nationally and Internationally.

"We were very selective in choosing a disinfectant for our product platform," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "Many cleaning products are corrosive and damaging to tables, chairs, counters or other surfaces, and worse, potentially dangerous for users and the environment. Other disinfectants are complicated to mix or dilute. Envirocleanse-A eliminates all those issues."

CleanTerra is ideal for industries where high-traffic and high-touch surfaces require diligent disinfecting – tourism and hospitality; airlines and public transit, restaurants, bars and entertainment; retail; healthcare and education; fitness facilities, and private sector office and commercial operations.

Maitri also announces the availability of Candid Clean, a Canadian-made, 75%-Isopropanol-based spray hand sanitizer. Candid Clean evaporates quickly, does not dry out hands and comes in a variety of scents. It also has shelf life of three years.

"Hand sanitizer is a key part of a safety routine and we're pleased to offer a superior solution that people will want to use. Candid Clean is gentle on the hands and strong enough to be used as a disinfectant," said Morton.

These new disinfectant and sanitizer solutions join Maitri's 3D facial masks and Win-Shield face shields in the Company's comprehensive suite of domestically-manufactured PPE. The 3D family of masks offer a selection of certified surgical masks, and the innovative Win-Shield™ face shield features a patent-pending design and additional personal protection.

About Maitri Health Technologies
Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

For more information: investors@maitrihealth.ca

On behalf of the board of directors,
MAITRI HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maitri-health-technologies-adds-certified-disinfectant-and-sanitizer-to-global-healthcare-supply-platform-301188007.html

SOURCE Maitri Health Technologies Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/08/c3782.html

