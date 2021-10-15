U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.25
    +20.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,012.00
    +228.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,081.00
    +43.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.90
    +17.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.71
    +0.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    -29.30 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5580
    +0.0390 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    16.50
    -2.14 (-11.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4010
    +0.7240 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,789.96
    +2,167.74 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.43
    +35.21 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.86
    +22.15 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for October 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced October 2021 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)
RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.022

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.021

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.005

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.040

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.047

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.043

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.040

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.022

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.040

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.020

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.010

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.035

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.028

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.025

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.085

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.058

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.063

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.055

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.044

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.024

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.027

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.022

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.020

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.060

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.048

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.039

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.061

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.049

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.039

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.070

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.056

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on October 22, 2021 will receive distributions payable on October 29, 2021.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $580 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c0628.html

