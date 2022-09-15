RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for September 2022
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced September 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:
FUND NAME
FUND TICKER
CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF
RLB
$0.040
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF
RBO
$0.040
RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQJ
$0.020
RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQK
$0.039
RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQL
$0.039
RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQN
$0.038
RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQO
$0.024
RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF
RQP
$0.040
RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF
RCDB
$0.017
RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF
RPSB
$0.032
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
RUSB
$0.040
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
RUSB.U
$0.030
RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF
RPF
$0.087
RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF
RCD
$0.085
RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF
RCE
$0.260
RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF
RLDR
$0.260
RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF
RBNK
$0.085
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF
RUD
$0.080
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RUD.U
$0.061
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RUDH
$0.070
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF
RUBY
$0.050
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*
RUBY.U
$0.038
RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF
RUBH
$0.045
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF
RUE
$0.140
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RUE.U
$0.107
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RUEH
$0.190
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF
RPD
$0.070
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RPD.U
$0.053
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RPDH
$0.090
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF
RID
$0.080
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RID.U
$0.061
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RIDH
$0.100
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF
RIE
$0.170
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RIE.U
$0.130
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
RIEH
$0.250
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF
RXD
$0.060
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RXD.U
$0.046
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF
RXE
$0.130
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
RXE.U
$0.099
* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUE.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U
Unitholders of record on September 22, 2022 will receive distributions payable on September 29, 2022.
For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c8474.html