RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Closes PH&N High Yield Bond Fund to New Investors

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced that as of July 29, 2022, Phillips, Hager & North High Yield Bond Fund ("the Fund") will be closed to new investors.

The Fund was re-opened to new investors on July 12, 2022, as recent opportunities provided the portfolio manager with a limited amount of additional capacity for the Fund, which was fulfilled due to significant demand from investors. Existing unitholders of the Fund will continue to be able to make investments into the Fund after it is capped.

Purchase orders by new investors submitted on or before 4:00 pm ET on July 29, 2022 will be processed.

