RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for July 2022

·4 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced July 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)
RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.038

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.040

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.030

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.038

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.042

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.041

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.025

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.038

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.018

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.030

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.040

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.031

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.087

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.085

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.085

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.080

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.062

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.070

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.045

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.035

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.050

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.065

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.051

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.080

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.080

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.062

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.100

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.050

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.039

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on July 22, 2022 will receive distributions payable on July 29, 2022.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $560 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/15/c6308.html

