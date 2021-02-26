Minister Bibeau to announce funding in support of the involvement of youth in the agriculture sector
HEADINGLEY, MB, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, will make an important announcement in support of agriculture literacy in Canada.
Date
March 1st, 2021
Time
11:00 a.m. (local time)
Participation information
Access by videoconference :
https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=ma74518820b442fca6610d85345c5fbd5
Conference number: 129 978 5149
Access code: hHZ7EZC5Z$2
*** The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event. Please select "use computer audio" when opening the meeting in the application. ***
Access with telephone line
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/26/c8660.html