U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    +1.65 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8830
    -1.4300 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,719.00
    +865.16 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.29
    +17.23 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces December sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and BlueBay Funds

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced December mutual fund net redemptions of $1.1 billion. Long-term funds had net redemptions of $1.3 billion and money market funds had net sales of $168 million. Mutual fund assets under management decreased by 3.3 per cent.

RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)
RBC (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)

Mutual fund sales results information is based on preliminary data from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) and only include Canadian prospectus qualified mutual funds.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 95,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c3200.html

Recommended Stories

  • Greenway Granted Processing License

    Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTC: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that it has received a standard processing licence from Health Canada.

  • Hear from Bill Toler, CEO of Hydrofarm Live at ICR Conference

    IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of Hydrofarm. The in-person interview featured CEO Bill Toler, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond store closings: 62 more added to list, here are latest closures by state

    Bed Bath & Beyond released a list with dozens more stores scheduled to close nationwide amid talks of filing for bankruptcy protection.

  • Avoid These 8 Money Mistakes When You Get a Raise

    Few things bring more joy than getting a pay raise, especially if you are struggling financially. As 63% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, according to a November 2022 report from LendingClub,...

  • US Banks See Customers Demanding Higher Yields on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- The country’s two largest banks just put rivals on notice: they’re finally prepared to pay out more to savers demanding higher yields on their deposits.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking DownAfter a year of relentless rate h

  • Trump Organization hit with $1.6 million fine for tax fraud

    Trump Organization hit with $1.6 million fine for tax fraud

  • US Banks See Consumers Piling On Debt, Boosting Bottom Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks see tougher times ahead for consumers. That may not be so bad for the banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking DownThe heads of the nation’s four largest lenders — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells

  • Nikola To Move Battery Production From California To Arizona - What Does It Mean?

    Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) said it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, California, to its Arizona manufacturing facility. The move will bring Nikola's truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof. It also will include battery line automation to improve quality and increase efficiencies. The company intends to maintain manufacturing operations in Cypress through the end of Q2 2023 while it works through a transition plan. Als

  • Young Woman Killed During Los Angeles Street Takeover

    Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver…

  • UnitedHealth stock dips despite solid earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for UnitedHealth following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

    Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond an active, 'little bit degenerate' trade, retail investor says

    YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Why National Instruments Is Soaring 17% Higher Today

    Shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) are soaring 17.1% at 10:29 a.m. ET after the instrumentation hardware and software products company announced it was undertaking a strategic review of its business, including the possible sale of the company. National Instruments says it has been approached by several parties interested in buying the business. National Instruments' stock has been trading in a fairly narrow range over the past five months as uncertainty about the global economy has kept a check on what otherwise seemed a solid, growing business.

  • Why Plug Power Is Soaring by Almost 25% This Week

    Investors have been taking a risk-on approach this week, sending markets higher led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index. As of midday Friday, the Nasdaq was higher by about 4% for the week, or about double the gain of the S&P 500 index. One speculative growth stock that is blowing away even the Nasdaq returns for the week has been hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in Medical Properties (MPW): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Medical Properties (MPW). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Why Carvana's Stock Is Volatile Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) initially rose and then were falling today after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has been quietly cutting jobs and reducing some employees' hours. Shares of the online car-selling platform company were down by 6.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. In a new report today, The Wall Street Journal said that Carvana is cutting more jobs and scaling back the hours of some employees to 30-hour, four-day work weeks.

  • Strong week for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 46...