RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

·8 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC Logo (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)
RBC Logo (CNW Group/RBC Global Asset Management Inc.)

The annual capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs generally represent net realized capital gains within the RBC ETFs and are typically not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional units of the respective RBC ETF. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective RBC ETF.

Unitholders of record as of December 30, 2022 will receive the 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts. The taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2023.

The 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

 2022

ANNUAL
REINVESTED
CAPITAL
GAINS PER
UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.000

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.000

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.000

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.000

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.000

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.000

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.000

RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQQ

$0.000

RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQR

$0.000

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.000

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.000

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.000

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.000

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.000

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$1.433

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.780

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.776

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.821

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$1.243

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.913

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.000

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.000

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.000

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.000

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$0.451

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$0.332

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$0.000

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.000

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.000

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.000

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.000

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.000

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.309

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.000

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.000

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$0.788

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.000

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.000

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.000

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXE.U

$0.000

* Annual reinvested capital gains distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U,
RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U


For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond Index ETF, (collectively, the "TMCB ETFs") do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment. The TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group").

All rights in the FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

The RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF, and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index, Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

The RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which the ETF is based. The prospectus of RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with RBC GAM Inc. and the ETF.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 95,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.                                                                             

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM Inc.) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/30/c0325.html

