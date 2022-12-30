RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

The annual capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs generally represent net realized capital gains within the RBC ETFs and are typically not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional units of the respective RBC ETF. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective RBC ETF.

Unitholders of record as of December 30, 2022 will receive the 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts. The taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2023.

The 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.000 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.000 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.000 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.000 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.000 RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.000 RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.000 RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQQ $0.000 RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQR $0.000 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.000 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.000 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.000 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.000 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.000 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $1.433 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $0.780 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $0.776 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.821 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $1.243 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.913 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.000 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.000 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $0.451 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $0.332 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.000 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.309 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.000 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $0.788 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.000 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXE.U $0.000

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Please speak with your investment advisor for more information.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond Index ETF, (collectively, the "TMCB ETFs") do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment. The TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group").

All rights in the FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

The RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF, and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index, Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

The RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which the ETF is based. The prospectus of RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with RBC GAM Inc. and the ETF.

