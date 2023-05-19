U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

RBC Q4 Earnings By The Numbers: Guides Q1 Above Consensus

Lekha Gupta
·1 min read

  • RBC Bearings Inc (NYSE: RBC) reported a Q4 FY23 net sales increase of 9.9% Y/Y to $394.4 million beating the consensus of $381.6 million.

  • Industrial segment net sales rose 7.4% Y/Y, and the Aerospace/Defense segment net sales were up 16.0% Y/Y in the quarter.

  • As of April 1, 2023, the backlog stood at $663.8 million.

  • Adjusted gross margin rose 15.4% Y/Y to $166.6 million, with a margin expansion of 200 basis points Y/Y to 42.2%.

  • Adjusted operating income rose 23.3% Y/Y to $88.6 million, with margins rising to 22.5% from 20.0% last year.

  • Adjusted EPS rose 10.4% Y/Y to $2.13, beating the consensus of $1.99.

  • Outlook: RBC expects Q1 FY24 net sales of $380.0 million-$390.0 million (consensus: $380.28 million), with a growth rate of 7.3% to 10.1%.

  • Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and CEO said "Our net sales exceeded our expectations in the quarter as we continued to experience strong growth in both our Industrial and Aerospace/Defense segments. As we look ahead to fiscal 2024, our focus remains on delivering sustainable growth as we continue to navigate through a dynamic macro environment."

  • Price Action: RBC shares are trading lower by 4.82% at $213.84 on the last check Friday.

