RBC’s City National to Report Losses on Debt Sale From Portfolio

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada made a capital injection into City National Bank and said intercompany sales of debt securities will result in realized losses at the US unit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The losses will show up in a regulatory report for the three months through September, but will be eliminated at the parent company level, the Toronto-based lender said in a statement Friday. City National reinvested most of the proceeds in new securities for its liquidity and investment portfolio, a move likely to benefit net interest margins, Royal Bank said.

The injection will boost City National’s liquidity and capital position and allow the US division to pay down higher-cost borrowing, Royal Bank said in the statement.

City National was swept up earlier this year in the US regional-bank turmoil, which hurt liquidity and net interest margins — the difference between what banks make from lending and what they pay for deposits — at banks across the country.

At City National, “everything went against us this quarter,” Royal Bank Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said on a conference call with analysts last month. “This business is well below our expectations for this year.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.