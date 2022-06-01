U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

RBC Royal Bank increases prime rate

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Royal Bank is increasing its prime rate by 50 basis points to 3.70 per cent from 3.20 per cent, effective June 2, 2022.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

