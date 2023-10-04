RBNZ Holds Rates, Says They May Need to Stay High for Longer

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged and said they may need to remain restrictive for a longer period of time to return inflation to target.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee held the Official Cash Rate at 5.5% Wednesday in Wellington, as predicted by all 22 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“Interest rates are constraining economic activity and reducing inflationary pressure as required,” the RBNZ said in a statement. However, “the Committee agreed that interest rates may need to remain at a restrictive level for a more sustained period of time.”

There are signs that inflation pressures aren’t dissipating as quickly as hoped, and some economists say the RBNZ will need to raise rates further. At the same time, the economy is projected to weaken as the full impact of previous rate hikes is felt.

Adding to uncertainties, New Zealand holds a general election in 10 days that could see a change of government.

The New Zealand dollar fell after the announcement. It bought 58.88 US cents at 2:17 p.m. in Wellington, down from 59.22 cents beforehand.

The RBNZ’s decision was an interim review rather than a quarterly Monetary Policy Statement, so the bank didn’t issue new forecasts and there is no press conference with Governor Adrian Orr.

At its last policy decision in August, the RBNZ raised its forecast track for the cash rate, implying a small chance of an increase over the following 12 months. It also pushed rate cuts out from next year into 2025.

Some economists are forecasting another quarter-point hike will be needed at the RBNZ’s final meeting of the year in November, while investors see about a 50% likelihood of an increase. Policymakers will get key inflation and employment data before then, as well as clarity about the make up of the new government.

Story continues

Election

Opinion polls favor the main opposition National Party, which has promised income tax cuts and policies that could stoke housing demand.

Inflation eased to 6% in the second quarter. Economists expect it will persist at about that pace in the third quarter as gasoline prices surge, but forecast it will slow toward the RBNZ’s 1-3% target in 2024. The data is due on Oct. 17.

“Inflation remains too high,” the RBNZ said today. “The recent rise in global oil prices could increase domestic costs over coming months, risking headline inflation being higher than expected.”

The committee noted that inflation is still expected to decline to within the target band by the second half of 2024.

Annual wage inflation slowed in the second quarter while the jobless rate increased, indicating the labor market is starting to slacken as more foreign workers enter the country and firms become cautious about hiring. Third-quarter jobs data is released on Nov. 1.

New Zealand’s economy expanded more than twice as much as economists expected in the second quarter, while a revision to the previous quarter showed the nation hadn’t been in recession.

“While GDP growth in the June quarter was stronger than anticipated, the growth outlook remains subdued,” the RBNZ said. “With monetary conditions remaining restrictive, spending growth is expected to decline further.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.