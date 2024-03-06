RBNZ May Be Able to Cut Sooner if Fed Eases First, Conway Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank may be able to start cutting interest rates sooner than it currently expects to if the US Federal Reserve begins easing later this year, chief economist Paul Conway said.

“If the Fed, for example, did start to cut toward the end of this year and we didn’t” then “that would show up first and foremost in the exchange rate,” Conway said on a webinar hosted by Harbour Asset Management Wednesday in Wellington.

“The exchange rate would start to appreciate, which would bring down inflationary pressures. So then you have to think about what are the flow-on effects of that inflation, and would that mean that we would end up cutting more quickly than what we are currently considering?”

The RBNZ last week said its Official Cash Rate needs to remain at 5.5% for a sustained period of time, and projected no reductions until 2025. Investors are betting the Fed will begin lowering rates in June, with more declines expected in the second half of 2024.

Conway said the RBNZ assumes a constant exchange rate when it makes the inflation forecasts that underpin its policy stance, and an appreciation of the New Zealand dollar would alter inflation dynamics.

“There’s a bit of wiggle room in there for us, I think in terms of charting our own course,” he said. “But I think it’s limited.”

Conway reiterated the messages from last week’s Monetary Policy Statement, saying policymakers are encouraged by declines in core inflation and in business inflation expectations, although he added that high levels of household expectations remain a risk.

Economic growth has cooled and the outlook for household consumption is soft, he said.

“Interest rates remain contractionary,” Conway said. “They’re doing their job of tapping the brakes or a foot on the brakes to slow the economy down.”

The OCR needs to remain at a restrictive level “for some time into the future” to get headline inflation, currently at 4.7%, back into the 1-3% target band, he said. The RBNZ wants to see core inflation back in the band — and staying there — before considering rate cuts, he added.

