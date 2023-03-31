RC Mowers expands its dealer network with addition of heavy equipment companies in New York and Iowa

The robotic mower manufacturer has added Stephenson Equipment, Inc. and Elliott Equipment Co. to its roster of dealerships nationwide

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated robotic mowers, announced today it has entered into dealership agreements with Pennsylvania-based Stephenson Equipment, Inc. (SEI) and Iowa's Elliott Equipment Co. to add them to its dealer network.

RC Mowers has added Stephenson Equipment, Inc. and Elliott Equipment Co. to its roster of nearly 30 dealerships throughout the United States.

"Both Stephenson Equipment and Elliott Equipment are not only market leaders in the crane and heavy equipment space, but they have excellent reputations in both the private and public works industries," said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. "Their in-depth knowledge of the types of machinery necessary to get tough jobs done makes them perfect partners for RC Mowers. Because both of these dealers already work with public works departments and other industries adjacent to the commercial landscaping industry, RC Mowers' product line will be better positioned to get in front of the right commercial and governmental customers."

Founded in 1957, SEI operates nine branches in Pennsylvania and New York and a service operation location in Maryland. They market a complete line of cranes and asphalt, road repair and maintenance and construction equipment. Their agreement with RC Mowers extends to their New York markets.

Elliot Equipment was founded in 1970 out of Glen and Eilene Elliott's small home in Fairfield, Iowa before establishing a business location in Davenport, Iowa two years later. Through the years, the company has grown and expanded to meet the demands of customers seeking high quality municipal equipment. The company is now headquartered in Grimes, Iowa and they have four other locations in Des Moines, Iowa, Lincoln, Nebraska, Grandview, Missouri and Commerce City, Colorado.

"We are excited about our partnership with RC Mowers and anxious to introduce their remote-operated and autonomous mowing robots to our customer base," said Charlie Walsh, president of SEI. "While we concentrate on the heavy equipment used to build and maintain roads and clear large areas of land, we believe RC Mowers' product line will dovetail nicely with our selection of this type of equipment."

Elliott Equipment CEO Gene Elliott said his team is also looking forward to its partnership with RC Mowers.

"This partnership with RC Mowers will make our product line more robust for our public works customers," Elliott said. "We already offer the rugged, heavy-duty and multi-functional garbage and street- and sewer-cleaning trucks that make municipal tasks both easier and safer. In offering our customers the remote-operated and autonomous mowing robots RC Mowers builds, we become the one-stop shop for public works crews."

Kubista said dealers are carefully selected, provided with extensive sales and product training and supported by the RC Mowers team during the entire sales and post-sale cycle. With the addition of SEI and Elliott to its dealership lineup, RC Mowers now has nearly 30 dealers throughout the United States.

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, closely held RC Mowers manufactures autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers that solve the biggest challenges and improve opportunities for profitability and growth for landscaping contractors, public works departments, city, county, state and federal parks systems and roads departments, and many more. All of our robotic mowers are designed and manufactured in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. We are redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

