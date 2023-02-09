U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

RC365 Holding PLC "transforming" into a full-coverage fintech company

·1 min read

London, UK --News Direct-- RC365 Holding PLC

RC365 Holding PLC (LSE:RCGH) executive chairman and CEO Michael Law and non-executive director Ajay Rajpal visit Proactive's London studio to reveal what's been happening within the business since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2022. Law says that the company is "transforming" into a full-coverage fintech company, while also transforming the fintech sector itself.

