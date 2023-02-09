RC365 Holding PLC "transforming" into a full-coverage fintech company
London, UK --News Direct-- RC365 Holding PLC
RC365 Holding PLC (LSE:RCGH) executive chairman and CEO Michael Law and non-executive director Ajay Rajpal visit Proactive's London studio to reveal what's been happening within the business since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2022. Law says that the company is "transforming" into a full-coverage fintech company, while also transforming the fintech sector itself.
Proactive UK Finance News
Contact Details
Proactive UK Ltd
Proactive UK Ltd
+44 20 7989 0813
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/rc365-holding-plc-transforming-into-a-full-coverage-fintech-company-323429216