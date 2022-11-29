U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

RCA and K9s For Warriors Join Forces to Give the Gift of a Lifetime, Just in Time for Giving Tuesday

·4 min read

Iconic electronics company to sponsor the training of a service dog to support a deserving war hero

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCA, the renowned electronics company founded more than a century ago, has announced a charitable partnership with K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of trained service dogs for military veterans.

The original RCA Victor brand logo – a charming Jack Russell terrier named Nipper tilting his head as he hears his master's voice from a gramophone – is associated by many with warm, nostalgic feelings for another era. It is with a nod to Nipper that RCA introduces the world to Chips, a sweet yellow Labrador retriever puppy that will be trained and paired with a veteran experiencing service-connected trauma.

"From Korea and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, there are many U.S. veterans whose well-being has been deeply affected from their service to our country in military theaters overseas," said Tony Bozzini, representative of the RCA brand. "As these heroes face challenges, it's important to do what we can to help. Knowing of K9s For Warriors' powerful and impactful work, we recognized the opportunity to partner with them to provide the kind of help that comes on four legs. We are honored to sponsor Chips and his training so that he can serve a veteran who has so bravely served our country."

RCA will introduce Chips and share K9s For Warriors's mission, as well as unveil and demonstrate their new consumer electronics at the 2023 CES (Consumer Technology Association) exposition in Las Vegas in January.

K9s For Warriors was founded in 2011 by Shari Duval after her son, a civilian K9 police bomb dog handler who served in Iraq, returned home with PTSD. When doctors were unable to help her son mentally and emotionally heal, Duval and her family discovered that a service dog provided the support he desperately needed. Duval began the organization on her own and watched it become the largest provider of service dogs for veterans in the United States. To date, K9s For Warriors has been able to pair a highly trained service dog to 805 veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. Chips has already started his training at just 16 weeks and will one day go on to save a veteran's life.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of RCA to further our mission to end veteran suicide," said Carl Cricco, CEO of K9s For Warriors. "K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a service dog has on a veteran. With a battle buddy by their side, the veteran returns to a life of dignity and independence. RCA's generosity allows us to continue changing veterans' lives."

A top-rated, four star charity on CharityNavigator.org, K9s For Warriors was named one of Good Housekeeping's "50 Best Charities to Give to Right Now" and was the recipient of the Florida Impact Award (Leadership Florida) and the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency (GuideStar.)

In addition to sponsoring the training of Chips, RCA and K9s For Warriors will share the special journey with followers on social media at K9s for Warriors and RCA. RCA will also donate electronics to the war hero and looks forward to fostering a longtime future relationship with K9s For Warriors.

About RCA

RCA is one of the most recognized names in the electronics industry, delivering innovative and reliable technology that has been entertaining families for over 100 years. Consumers throughout the world depend on the RCA brand to provide products and services that feature the latest technology and design, are easy to use, and deliver the highest value and longevity. Generations of families continue to rely on the RCA brand for their home entertainment and lifestyle. RCA is a global trademark of Established. For more information about RCA brand, please visit: https://www.rca.com/.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform. The organization's facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Gold Family Campus (Alachua, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) Helotes Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX) and K9s For Warriors at Heidi's Village (Phoenix, AZ). Find more information about K9s For Warriors, please visit: www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rca-and-k9s-for-warriors-join-forces-to-give-the-gift-of-a-lifetime-just-in-time-for-giving-tuesday-301688716.html

SOURCE RCA

