U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,487.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,426.50
    -52.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.90
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.15
    +0.65 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +25.20 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6730
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    15.15
    -0.34 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7790
    -0.2090 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,339.81
    -1,778.07 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.71
    -26.94 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.02
    +31.72 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

RCA Launches First Nationwide Optimum Load Shaping API for Smart Energy Management

·4 min read

GRIDIoT® fast tracks broadband operators' reduction of energy costs and carbon footprints

BIG INDIAN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Cruickshank Associates (RCA), innovators at the intersection of broadband and power networks, today announced a breakthrough that creates energy opportunities for cable broadband operators: the first nationwide availability of standards-based Optimum Load Shaping (OLS) signals that enable operators to reduce electrical expenses and to take leading roles in boosting the efficiency of electric grids and microgrids, all while accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources.

Example of Daily Optimum Load Shape in Red, Electricity Pricing in Blue, with maximum use of low-cost power at left.
Example of Daily Optimum Load Shape in Red, Electricity Pricing in Blue, with maximum use of low-cost power at left.

RCA's GRIDIoT® OLS signals modulate and time-shift electric load on the power grid by working directly with the Internet of Things (IoT) such as electric vehicles, batteries, and thermostats. Broadband providers can use GRIDIoT products to gain more control over their own powering requirements, as well as to create new business opportunities by helping utilities, businesses and smart cities ensure power availability and reduced carbon emissions.

GRIDIoT OLS signals ensure that the lowest-cost and cleanest electricity is used in broadband operations and connected communities. OLS signals enable broadband operators to reduce operational costs up to 20% and more as technology improves. Equally important, GRIDIoT OLS signals project the future availability of grid resources for maximum efficiency and sustainability as time-shifting electrical demand becomes an integral part of grid modernization and customer-side transactive energy management.

Broadband operators can use GRIDIoT OLS signals to help energy suppliers avoid capital investment and increase operational efficiency by reducing grid congestion and raising the utilization of the generation-to-load infrastructure. GRIDIoT OLS signals are compliant with the ANSI SCTE 267 2021 U.S. National Standard.

"Optimum Load Shaping of electrical demand is the fulcrum for grid modernization," said Dr. Robert Cruickshank, CTO for RCA. "The GRIDIoT OLS API enables electric vehicle and battery charging, rooftop solar, thermal storage and more to play a crucial role in balancing supply and demand. Furthermore, the proximity and ubiquitous reach of broadband networks will enable cable operators to provide monitoring and management that will reduce power costs, maximize availability and meet sustainability goals."

Instead of today's fragmented retail electricity pricing schemes, GRIDIoT OLS signals abstract thousands of utilities' pricing schemas and demand-side energy management programs in a single, searchable database. OLS signals combine forecasts of electric load, renewable energy sources, wholesale prices, grid congestion, and other factors to create wide area and hyper-local load shapes that jointly optimize the generation, transmission, distribution, storage, and use of electricity. "Technologies such as OLS can put cable at the center of every discussion on energy cost, availability and sustainability," said David M. Fellows, Chair of the SCTE Engineering Committee.

The GRIDIoT OLS signals are available online via an interactive, web-based viewer and application programming interface (API). Any device or energy management system can programmatically query the GRIDIoT API for an OLS signal, then autonomously decide whether to time-shift some or all of its demand for electricity to lower-cost periods. The system is designed to improve pricing, optimize effectiveness and minimize power outages.

OLS technology provides meaningful benefits for utilities, transmission and distribution system operators, and third-party electricity providers. GRIDIoT OLS propels optimal load shaping into the energy management marketplace. Manufacturers of energy storage systems and controls can easily integrate the OLS technology and signals to benefit their organizations and customers. . The GRIDIoT OLS API is free for non-commercial use and may be accessed at optimumloadshape.com. For more information, please contact info@cruickshank.org.

About the ANSI SCTE 267 standard
The OLS U.S. National Standard (ANSI SCTE 267 2021) defines an electronic payload, aka the "optimization signal," and a client-server platform for distributing OLS signals to energy consumers. The OLS server is cloud-based. Clients are implemented in the controllers of flexible loads such as batteries, water heaters, air conditioners, refrigeration systems, and commercial and industrial uses of electricity. In addition to an OLS server routinely broadcasting signals across large geographic areas, any OLS client can query the OLS server to check for a hyper-local load shape by providing its latitude, longitude, and electricity provider to help manage congestion in the last mile of the grid. RCA invented OLS and spearheaded the SCTE 267 and 271 power monitoring and management standards.

About Robert Cruickshank Associates
Robert Cruickshank Associates provides GRIDIoT products, licensing and professional services to globally scale the adoption of ANSI-compliant Optimum Load Shaping to reduce the overall costs of electricity and ensure business continuity, grid reliability and efficiency—while accelerating the safe transition to 100% renewable energy. RCA also provides consulting to school buildings, campuses and other educational institutions and settings for the integration of sustainable energy management into their operations and curriculums.

Media Contact:
Robert Cruickshank Associates
info@cruickshank.org
1.703.568.8379

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rca-launches-first-nationwide-optimum-load-shaping-api-for-smart-energy-management-301406275.html

SOURCE Robert Cruickshank Associates

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 22nd, 2021

    Following a bearish day for the majors on Thursday, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly stalled -sources

    Apple Inc's talks with China's CATL and BYD over battery supplies for its planned electric vehicle have been mostly stalled after they refused to set up teams and build U.S. plants that would solely cater to the tech giant, three people with knowledge of the discussions said. The firms informed Apple sometime in the past two months that they were not able to meet its requirements, the people said. Chinese battery makers are more advanced than rivals in the development of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which are cheaper to produce and sources have previously said Apple favours this battery technology.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Better Buy: Zscaler vs. Cloudflare

    Accordingly, companies focused on cloud security such as Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) have seen their stocks surge, especially in recent months. Zscaler is exclusively a cloud security company. To further enhance security, Zscaler only reveals the existence of specific sites to authorized users.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Oil Climbs Above $83 in New York With U.S. Supplies Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as supplies at the biggest U.S. storage hub tumbled amid an energy crisis that’s sent foreign buyers hunting for cheaper barrels.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureCrude futures in New Yo

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Explainer-What is Trump's new venture and what are its odds of success?

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his return to the digital world with the planned launch of his own social media app as he promises to "stand up to Big Tech" after being banished from major platforms. The app, TRUTH Social, will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release they issued on Wednesday. The venture may provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with the full force of Trump's support.

  • Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau's demand for faster emissions cuts

    Canada's oil producers face new pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce emissions in just three years, a sudden acceleration of their plans that at least one major company said looks unrealistic. Suncor Energy, the second-largest Canadian crude producer, says it remains focused on cutting emissions by 2030, not 2025 as the Canadian government will require. "Honestly, 2025 is going to be tough," Martha Hall Findlay, Suncor's Chief Sustainability Officer, told Reuters.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • Snap points to possibility of Apple causing the long-feared ‘ad-mageddon’

    Snap sounded the alarm for the long-feared internet advertising meltdown that could be coming in the normally busy fourth quarter.

  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review: A two-screen phone that’s not quite ready

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 has the makings of a great multitasking smartphone, but falls short due to bugs and a lackluster camera.

  • Copper Rebounds as Global Energy Crisis Keeps Roiling the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Most base metals rose, with copper trimming a weekly slump, as the sector continues to be roiled by the global energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe energy crunch, fueled by record

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?