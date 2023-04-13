RCC Media/Outfront Rollout Digital Bridge Overpass and Digital Bulletin Locations Throughout the GTA

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media companies in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its subsidiary, Outfront Media Canada LP has partnered with RCC Media Inc., on the rollout of 39 digital bridge overpass screens and 8 large format digital bulletins throughout the Greater Toronto Area (the "GTA").

The rollout of these assets is already well underway with the majority expected to be completed in 2023. The first 7 Digital Bridge Overpass screens are already live in London, Ontario, providing Outfront with a new market of coverage. These new locations in London provide excellent coverage of this key market with this iconic product with best-in-class sightlines and strong occupancy at launch. Markham locations are installed and ready to go live in April; Brampton, Hamilton and Vaughan locations will roll out in the coming months. Together with Outfront's existing 70 digital locations throughout Toronto/Hamilton, these new locations bring Outfront's coverage to 118 digital locations. The new locations provide coverage in areas of the GTA with little or no previous digital out-of-home: Brampton and Markham.

"OUTFRONT is excited to take our long-standing relationship with RCC Media to a new level. We have handled sales for RCC on a number of assets for many years and move forward knowing that our two companies enjoy a complimentary partnership that will bring to market a winning combination of locations that provides amazing coverage of Canada's most populated area, the GTA," said Michele Erskine, Chief Executive Officer, OUTFRONT Canada. "We continue to invest in key digital locations, building out a comprehensive network that allows advertisers both local and regional to leverage the power and flexibility of digital out-of-home."

"RCC has been active in the out-of-home space for many years. As pioneers of the digital bridge product, we have been particularly excited by the growth and opportunity that digital out-of-home provides and developed an expertise in building digital bridge overpass signs in Canada. We enjoy strong relationships with our municipal partners, enjoy working with the communities in which we are building these assets, and are very pleased to work with Outfront to leverage their sales expertise," said Tony Romanelli, President, RCC Media Inc.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

We have made statements in this document that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "will," or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions related to our RCC Media Inc. partnership and any potential benefits from such partnership, our capital resources, portfolio performance and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: declines in advertising and general economic conditions, including the current heightened levels of inflation; the severity and duration of pandemics, and the impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; competition; government regulation; taxes, fees and registration requirements; content-based restrictions on outdoor advertising; seasonal variations; acquisitions and other strategic transactions that we may pursue could have a negative effect on our results of operations; diverse risks in our Canadian business; and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including but not limited to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023. All forward-looking statements in this document apply as of the date of this document or as of the date they were made and, except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

