RCE Capital Berhad (KLSE:RCECAP) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 60%, while individual investors hold 28%

Every investor in RCE Capital Berhad (KLSE:RCECAP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 28% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about RCE Capital Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RCE Capital Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in RCE Capital Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at RCE Capital Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

RCE Capital Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Clear Goal Sdn Bhd is currently the largest shareholder, with 59% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.5% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Kam Loh, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of RCE Capital Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in RCE Capital Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.0b, and insiders have RM113m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over RCE Capital Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 60%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

