U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.97
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.00
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9550
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,225.35
    +484.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.39
    -35.40 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

RCI Banque 2021 Annual Results: COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE, PROFITABILITY, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: RCI BANK AND SERVICES POSTS ROBUST ANNUAL RESULTS IN 2021

RCI Banque
·9 min read
RCI Banque
RCI Banque

21 February 2022

COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE, PROFITABILITY, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION:

RCI BANK AND SERVICES POSTS ROBUST ANNUAL RESULTS IN 2021

In a context still disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor crisis, RCI Bank and Services achieved a group pre-tax profit of €1,194 million, up 19% compared to 2020.

The penetration1 rate stands at 46% of registrations compared to 44.2% in 2019.

In 2021, the number of electric and hybrid vehicle financing contracts rose by 44% to 91,805 contracts, representing 8.7% of new vehicle financing contracts in Europe.

The used vehicle financing business grew by 4.1% compared with the previous year, with 363,711 contracts financed.

In 2021, 47% of the group's private customers opted for leasing financing offers, an increase of 8 points compared to 2020.

The average amount financed per contract was up 7.2% in 2021 compared with 2020, in line with the Renault Group's "From volume to value" strategy.

With 3 services sold for each vehicle financed, RCI Bank and Services sold 4.7 million service contracts in 2021, up 2% in 2020.

RCI Bank and Services reaches a record level of customer satisfaction in 2021, with a Net Promoter Score2 of +53 points in 2021, up by 6 points.

The total cost of risk improved significantly to 0.14% of APA3s from 0.75% at the end of 2020.

Deposits from individual customers increased by 0.5 billion euros to 21 billion euros or 47% of net assets at the end of December 2021.

"RCI Bank and Services is once again demonstrating the strength of its business model with a significant increase in pre-tax profit, as well as strong profitability with an ROE4 of 14.5% and a RORWA5 of 2.5%. RCI Bank and Services is a key element in the development of service and mobility offerings designed to answer to the new needs of Renault Group customers, and more particularly those of Mobilize," says Clotilde Delbos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque S.A..

“In 2021, we have strongly invested in the modernization of RCI Bank and Services to respond to the new usages of our customers by offering more flexible offers on electric vehicles or car subscription, with the acquisition of Bipi, the leading platform in this segment. In addition, we have launched 100% online financing in several major countries for the group. This is reflected in a record level of customer recommendation, making RCI Bank and Services a benchmark among captives and banks," explains João Leandro, Chief Executive Officer of RCI Bank and Services.

ROBUST COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE AND INCREASE OF THE AVERAGE AMOUNT FINANCED

In a still disrupted automotive environment, where manufacturers have focused on a strategy of creating value rather than volume, the sales of the Alliance brands reached 2.8 million vehicles in 2021. RCI Bank and Services' penetration rate stands at 46%6, up 1.8 points compared to 20197, before the health crisis.

RCI Bank and Services financed 1,415,841 contracts in 2021, down 6.9% compared with 2020. Despite this drop, new financings (excluding cards and personal loans) amounted to 17.8 billion euros, down 0.2% thanks to a 7.2% increase in average amounts financed. Excluding the negative foreign exchange effect of 92 million euros, new financings increased by 0.4%.

The used car vehicle financing business grew by 4.1% compared with the previous year, with 363,711 contracts financed.

With 91,805 financing contracts for electric and hybrid vehicles, an increase of 44% compared with 2020, RCI Bank and Services is supporting the Alliance in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The share of leasing offers also increased in 2021 and represents 47% of new vehicle financing contracts in the private customer segment, an increase of 8 points.

The number of services sold in 2021 represents 4.7 million insurance and service contracts, up 2%, 72% of which are related to the customer or the usage of the car. With 3 services sold for each vehicle financed in 2021, RCI Bank and Services sets a new record.

In 2021, the group reaches a record level of customer recommendation, with a Net Promoter Score8 of +53 points, up 6 points in 2020, making RCI Bank and Services a benchmark in the automotive captive market and banks.

A ROBUST FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE THANKS TO A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT OF THE COST OF RISK

The average performing assets stood at 44.8 billion euros, down -4.6% compared to the end of 2020, heavily impacted by the 23.4% drop in average performing assets related to the Wholesale activity, which stood at 7.1 billion euros impact of the semiconductor shortage on the manufacturing of new cars, and the inventory optimization in the dealer network for Renault Group brands.

Excluding the negative foreign exchange rate effect of -59.1 million euros, average performing assets directly linked to the Retail activity in 2021 amounted to 37.6 billion euros, up slightly by 0.2%, thanks to the good level of new financings in 2021 in a still difficult context.

Net banking income amounted to 1,828 million euros, down 6.5% compared to 2020, in line with the 4.6% decline in average performing assets. Net banking income as a percentage of NPAs was 4.08%.

Operating costs totalize 570 million euros, improving by 15 million euros compared to 2020. RCI Bank and Services is an integral part of the Renault Group's plan to reduce fixed costs.

The cost of risk for Retail (financing for private and business) stands at 0.26% of APMs at end-2021, compared with 0.89% of APMs at end-2020. This very good level is explained by the improvement in risk parameters and by a return to normal recovery processes, which had been heavily impacted by the strict lockdowns in 2020, particularly in France, Italy, Brazil, and Spain. The IFRS 9 prospective provisions update resulted in a provision of 3 million euros over 2021 compared to a provision of 66.8 million euros over 2020.

The cost of risk for Wholesale (financing for dealerships) stands at -0.52% of APM at end-2021 compared to a provision of 0.18% at the end of 2020. This improvement is linked to the decline in dealer outstanding’s and also to the update of the IFRS 9 forward-looking provisioning, with a reversal of 14.5 million euros over 2021 compared with an allocation of 22.7 million euros over 2020.

Pre-tax income stands at 1,194 million euros, compared with 1,003 million euros at the end of 2020. This growth is primarily the result of an improvement in the cost of risk.

IN A CONTEXT OF LOW FINANCING REQUIREMENTS, RCI BANK and services CONTINUES TO DIVERSIFY ITS FINANCING SOURCES

In the absence of growth in the commercial portfolio, funding needs remained modest and the group took a number of initiatives to reduce its liquidity reserve, which had reached an all-time high level at the end of 2020. In this context, RCI Bank and Services has not issued on the bond market and has sought to slow the pace of growth in customer deposits, which have nevertheless increased by 0.5 billion euros since December 2020 to 21 billion euros, representing a growth of 2.6% compared with 15% for the year 2020. To diversify its funding sources, in July the group deployed its savings business in the Netherlands through the fintech Raisin and placed a public securitization backed by car loans in Germany for 900 million euros of senior securities (of which 200 million euros was self-subscribed).

NUMEROUS ACHIEVEMENTS IN LINE WITH THE GROUP'S STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

In 2021, RCI Bank and Services achieved its objectives on its four strategic priorities:

  1. Providing more digital journeys to customers: 100% online purchase and financing paths are now available to Renault customers in Italy, France, and Brazil. In 2022, RCI Bank and Services will play a key role in marketing the Renault Megane E Tech and Nissan Ariya, which Alliance customers will be able to order and finance entirely online.

  2. Moving from selling cars to selling kilometers: in July 2021, RCI Bank and Services acquired Bipi, a startup specializing in car subscription services now operating in Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands and will support the development of its business in Europe in 2022. RCI Bank and Services will also develop its operational leasing business, which will provide the number of used vehicles needed to develop its subscription business and continue its growth in the used vehicle segment.

  3. Strengthening and optimizing its business model: thanks to the control of its cost of risk, RCI Bank and Services has maintained a high level of profitability and achieved a RORWA of 2.5%.

  4. Developing new working methods: because the company's performance is based on collective intelligence, RCI Bank and Services has in particular set up tribes, of which more than 300 employees are already members. To meet new customer expectations even more quickly, more than 250 employees have been trained in design thinking and agile methods.

All these priorities will be guided by the purpose of RCI Bank and Services. "As a partner who cares for all its customers we build innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all.” Co-constructed by its employees, it expresses the meaning of RCI Bank and Services' actions and commitment to all its stakeholders and society. It will be reinforced by a sustainable strategy which is currently being developed and will soon be presented to the Board of Directors. This strategy will aim to develop initiatives relating to climate change, environmental impacts, well-being at work, diversity and inclusion.

To achieve all these objectives, the RCI Bank and Services teams will rely on 4 group values: We do the right thing, We embrace the difference, We act with optimism and We think big, start small and scale fast.

Press Contacts



RCI Bank and Services

Amandine Monteil

+ 33(0) 6 87 71 80 63 amandine.monteil@rcibanque.com



CLE Agency



+ 33 (0)1 84 16 06 22

rcibspress@agencecle.fr

About RCI Bank and Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, RCI Bank and Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, RCI Bank and Services is a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers.

With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services.

At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million.

Since 2012, RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totaled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com

Follow us on Twitter: @RCIBS


1 Penetration rate excluding SME (companies consolidated by the equity method: Russia, Turkey and India).

2 The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is the percentage of customers evaluating their probability of recommending a company, product or service to a friend or colleague as 9 or 10 ("promoters") minus the percentage evaluating this probability as 6 or less ("detractors") on a scale of 0 to 10.

3 Average performing assets

4 Return on Equity.

5 Return on Risk Weighted Assets, calculated as the result after tax divided by the average risk weighted assets.

6 Penetration rate excluding SME (companies consolidated by the equity method: Russia, Turkey and India).

7 The intervention rate is 1.5 points lower than in 2020, due to a more company oriented mix of registrations (+3 points compared to 2020) and a desire to refocus on the most profitable financing channels.

8 The Net Promoter Score (NPS) is the percentage of customers evaluating their probability of recommending a company, product or service to a friend or colleague as 9 or 10 ("promoters") minus the percentage evaluating this probability as 6 or less ("detractors") on a scale of 0 to 10.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Oil Whipsawed With Gold on Prospect for Biden-Putin Ukraine Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was whipsawed along with gold after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate sank a

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.