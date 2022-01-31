U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.57
    +48.72 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,901.04
    +175.57 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,078.91
    +308.34 (+2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.24
    +44.73 (+2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    +1.17 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1231
    +0.0079 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    +0.0050 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,433.52
    +470.64 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.23
    +42.05 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

RCI Banque discloses Capital Requirements following the 2021 SREP decision

RCI Banque
·2 min read

January 31th, 2022

RCI Banque discloses Capital Requirements following the 2021 SREP decision

As part of the 2021 exercise of the supervisory review and evaluation process ("SREP"), the European Central Bank has notified RCI Banque of its final decision regarding the capital requirement the Bank must respect in 2022.

As of March 1, 2022, the Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) will be 2.05% compared to 2% for the previous financial year. It includes an additional 0.05% linked to the provisioning of old non-performing receivables. The amount of provisions on these contracts indeed shows a slight shortfall compared to the quantitative expectations published by the regulator in "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on non-performing loans: supervisory expectations for the prudential provisioning of non-performing exposures". RCI will follow the process suggested to integrate non-performing loan coverage expectations to eventually remove this additional P2R requirement.

Starting from March 1, 2022, RCI Banque will be required to meet the following capital requirements:

Minimum capital requirements

Total

Pillar 1

Pillar 21

Buffers2

CET13

10.10%

6.00%

1.59%

2.51%

ow CET1 (Regulatory)

8.16%

4.50%

1.15%

2.51%

ow RCI AT1 Shortfall4

1.88%

1.50%

0.38%

0.00%

ow RCI T2 Shortfall5

0.04%

0.00%

0.04%

0.00%

Total ratio

12.56%

8.00%

2.05%

2.51%


As a reminder, RCI Banque CET1 and Total Capital ratios stood at 17,01% and 19,79% respectively on 30 June 2021. In October 2021, RCI paid dividends from retained earnings for M€ 930,6, representing 2.65 % of June 2021 risk weighted assets.

Contacts

Analysts and Investors

Financial Communication

+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74

contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About RCI Banque S.A.:

Created and wholly owned by Renault Group, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financings and services for the customers and dealership networks of Renault Group (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.

RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.

With 3,800 employees in 36 countries, the group financed over 1.5 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2020 and sold more than 4.6 million services.

At end-December 2020, average performing assets stood at €46.9 billion in financing and pre-tax income at €1.003 million.

RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in seven countries since 2012. At end-December 2020, net collected deposits totaled €20.5 billion, or 43% of the company's net assets.

Find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com

Follow us on Twitter: @RCIBS

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Why Tesla Stock Is On Fire Today

    The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) raced out of the gate Monday morning after the world's most famous electric vehicle (EV) stock won an endorsement from Barron's magazine over the weekend, followed by a second endorsement from Credit Suisse this morning. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Tesla stock was up 9.1%. On Saturday, Barron's called Tesla stock a better buy than either General Motors (NYSE: GM) or Ford (NYSE: F).

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba Group (BABA)?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Global Select Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of 2.3% was reported by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.8% for the same period. The Fund […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.

  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll...

  • Why We Think Altria's (NYSE:MO) Falls Short on Our Dividend Shortlist

    Given its price elasticity, tobacco companies have historically been resilient to market downturns and recessions. Thus, it is not surprising that, while the broad market is down, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is over 6% up, looking as bullish as ever.

  • Apple Stock: Morgan Stanley’s Top Pick for 2022

    Any concerns Apple (AAPL) was about to feel the impact of supply shortages in its December quarter (F1Q22) report were given short shrift after the company delivered an earnings masterclass. The tech giant delivered record quarterly revenue on top of beats in both headline metrics and across all segments with the exaction of the iPad. Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty applauds “one of the cleanest quarters in recent memory,” particularly noting the strong growth displayed by the Mac and Services. Th

  • Tech Stocks Could Sink 8% More, UBS Says. Here’s Why—and Where to Buy the Dip.

    If bond yields keep rising, tech could keep falling. The Swiss bank advises investors to be strategic about what to buy to take advantage.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Bargain Shopping? 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down 12% year to date, and many funds that invest heavily in the technology sector have tumbled even more. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has fallen over 25% so far this year and is more than 55% off its all-time high. While Wood and ARK Invest's performance have been poor in recent months, the Innovation ETF has still done quite well overall.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Why Robinhood is a ‘low single-digit stock,’ according to New Constructs CEO

    New Constructs CEO David Trainer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the road ahead for Robinhood and the company's reliance on payment for order flow for its business model.