Rci Banque: Issuance of Eur 650 Million Fixed Rate Notes Maturing in September 2028

·1 min read
September 13th,2022


RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 650 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN SEPTEMBER 2028

RCI Banque announces the issuance of a € 650 m 6-year bond bearing a 4.875% coupon.

The deal attracted more than € 1.3 billion final order book coming from approximately 120 subscribers.

The success of this transaction demonstrates investors’ confidence in the financial strength of the company and their willingness to support its business.

Analysts and Investors
Financial Communication
+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74
contact_investor@rcibanque.com


About Mobilize Financial Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers.

With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million.

Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totalled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

Find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com
Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS

