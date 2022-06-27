U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

RCI BANQUE SUCCESSFULLY PLACED ITS INAUGURAL GREEN BOND WITH THE ISSUANCE OF 500 MILLION EUROS FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN JULY 2027

June 27th, 2022

RCI Banque launched its debut green bond with the issuance of a €500m 5-year bond bearing a 4.75% coupon.

The transaction attracted demand for over € 1 billion from approximately 110 investors. 84% of the bonds were allocated to responsible investment orientated investors.

The proceeds from this Green Bond will be used to finance or refinance Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and charging infrastructure.

This transaction, that has been launched a few weeks after RCI Banque unveiled its new commercial brand “Mobilize Financial Services”, demonstrates investor’s trust in the financial strength of the company and its contribution to facilitate the transition to electric driving and help tackle climate change

Analysts and Investors



Financial Communication
+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74
contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About Mobilize Financial Services :

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers.

With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million.

Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totalled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

Find out more about Mobilize Financial Services : www.mobilize-fs.com
Follow us on Twitter : @Mobilize_FS

