RCI to File 10-Q, Report 1Q22 Results, and Hold Conference Call on Wednesday, February 9

·3 min read
In this article:
  • RICK

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) plans to file its 10-Q and report financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9. The company plans to hold a related conference call at 4:30 PM ET. Afterward, investors can meet management at Rick's Cabaret New York, Manhattan's No. 1 gentlemen's club, at 6:00 PM ET.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)
RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

Conference Call

  • Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 4:30 PM ET

  • Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 877-545-0523, International 973-528-0016, Passcode: 203629

  • Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/44464

  • Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 44464

Meet Management

Eric Langan, President and CEO, invites investors to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs.

  • Wednesday, February 9, starting at 6:00 PM

  • Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway

  • RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5:00 PM ET February 9

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-to-file-10-q-report-1q22-results-and-hold-conference-call-on-wednesday-february-9-301476866.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

