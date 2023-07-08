Has RCL Foods Limited's (JSE:RCL) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

RCL Foods (JSE:RCL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RCL Foods' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RCL Foods is:

6.7% = R770m ÷ R12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

RCL Foods' Earnings Growth And 6.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that RCL Foods' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 13%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. RCL Foods was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.7% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that RCL Foods' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 1.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if RCL Foods is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is RCL Foods Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, it does look like RCL Foods has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

