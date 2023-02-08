RCM Company RSi Awarded Best in KLAS in Revenue Cycle Financial/HIM

Best in KLAS awarded by KLAS Research to RSI for Debt Collection performance

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSi, a leading national provider of revenue cycle services for the hospital and large physician practice market, has been awarded the first ever "Best in KLAS" designation in the Revenue Cycle Financial/HIM category: Debt Collection. This designation recognizes that out of the companies reviewed that offer RCM Debt Collection services, RSi was ranked number one for its overall excellence in culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

"While we always value being called a partner, our true goal is to be viewed as our client's best employee. We are proud to have grown from a small team and a handful of clients to a national presence featuring thriving relationships with many of the largest providers in the country," said Brent Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of RSi. "Client success is our focus. What matters to them is what matters to us. We value their time and are always eager to engage, learn, and serve."

RSi is dedicated to growing and investing in the best mix of talent, tech, and operational excellence across its service lines. Most recently, RSi announced its acquisition of Invicta Health Solutions, LLC (Invicta). Invicta, based in Houston, Texas, has earned a reputation for progressive tech integrations, unique partnerships with established entities, and a mastery of business intelligence to recast traditional revenue cycle management services.

RSi's Chief Client Officer, Estelle Barnes, commented on the KLAS process, ""Knowing how thoroughly KLAS measures services, operations, overall value, and client relationships, being selected Best in KLAS is a true honor and clear recognition of the work RSi is doing for our clients."

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices.

Best in KLAS is based on information obtained from evaluations KLAS conducted with healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 1,200 products and services from more than 450 vendors.

According to KLAS CEO Adam Gale, "The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

RSi's leadership will accept the award during the 2023 Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony on April 17 during the HIMSS national conference in Chicago.

About RSi

RSi is a leading provider of revenue cycle services to the hospital and large physician practice market. The Company's outsourcing solutions offer an attractive value proposition for hospitals looking to outsource portions of their revenue cycle operations while maintaining best in class patient financial experience. RSi provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services across the RCM continuum, from day one patient receivables to insurance follow up, that are designed to accelerate cash flow, improve operating efficiencies, and enhance profitability. For more information, visit www.rsircm.com.

