U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.49
    +3.25 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.40
    +20.40 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.04
    +0.30 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8300
    -1.0360 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,129.93
    -430.04 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

RCM Technologies, Inc.
·15 min read
RCM Technologies, Inc.
RCM Technologies, Inc.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended January 1, 2022.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $64.9 million for the thirteen week period ended January 1, 2022 (the current period), a 57.7% increase as compared to $41.2 million for the fourteen week period ended January 2, 2021 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $17.8 million for the current period, a 66.5% increase as compared to $10.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $7.1 million for the current period as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted operating income of $5.1 million for the current period as compared to $0.4 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for the current period as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted net income of $3.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $203.9 million for the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 (the current period), a 35.5% increase as compared to $150.4 million for the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $53.1 million for the current period, a 36.7% increase as compared to $38.9 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $14.1 million for the current period as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $11.0 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted operating income of $10.0 million for the current period as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.3 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or ($0.73) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million for the current period as compared to $1.1 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted net income of $7.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

On July 30, 2021, the Company sold the principal assets and certain liabilities of its Pickering and Kincardine offices, located in Ontario, Canada. These two offices were often referred to as the Canadian Power Systems business and principally provided engineering services to two major nuclear power providers in Canada. The two Canadian Power Systems offices were part of a reporting unit within the Company’s Engineering segment. The Company continues to offer other engineering services in Canada and similar services in the United States. For the thirteen week periods ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021, these two offices generated revenue of zero and $3.2 million, respectively. For the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 and the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021, these two offices generated revenue of $4.9 million and $11.8 million, respectively.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our fourth quarter results serve as a nice bookend to 2021. As I reflect on our transformation plan dating back before the pandemic, I am proud of the team's execution. The results speak for themselves, with broad-based strength across each segment.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We are excited to announce our record fourth quarter of 2021, growing adjusted EBITDA by 627% over 2020 and 120% over 2019. In addition, we grew revenue by $53 million for the year and continued to generate positive cash flow from operations.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, March 31, 2022, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022

Fourteen Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021

Revenue

$64,922

$41,163

Cost of services

47,128

30,474

Gross profit

17,794

10,689

Selling, general and administrative

12,453

9,954

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

232

272

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

81

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

-

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

Operating income (loss)

7,091

(1,849

)

Other income (expense), net

7

(212

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,098

(2,061

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,124

(373

)

Net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data

$0.54

($0.15

)


Fifty-Two Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022

Fifty-Three Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021

Revenue

$203,875

$150,409

Cost of services

150,751

111,554

Gross profit

53,124

38,855

Selling, general and administrative

42,019

37,791

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

1,007

1,065

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

95

321

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

Operating income (loss)

14,136

(10,950

)

Other expense, net

(222

)

(1,107

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

13,914

(12,057

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,925

(3,188

)

Net income (loss)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data

$0.95

($0.73

)

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)

January 1,
2022

January 2,
2021

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$235

$734

Accounts receivable, net

$48,240

$36,007

Total current assets

$51,971

$43,934

Total assets

$72,852

$68,339

Total current liabilities

$29,857

$28,741

Borrowing under line of credit

$14,151

$11,890

Net debt (line of credit less cash)

$13,916

$11,156

Total liabilities

$46,883

$46,101

Stockholders’ equity

$25,969

$22,238

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income (loss)”, “EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted net income (loss)”, and “Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and not liquidity measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited tables present the Company's GAAP net income and GAAP operating income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share for the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 and the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021.

Thirteen
Week Period
Ended
January 1,
2022

Fourteen
Week Period
Ended
January 2,
2021

Fifty-Two
Week
Period
Ended
January 1,
2022

Fifty-Three Week
Period
Ended
January 2,
2021

GAAP operating income (loss)

$7,091

($1,849

)

$14,136

($10,950

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

2,231

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

(1,713

)

-

Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$5,109

$382

$10,003

($322

)

GAAP net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,124

(373

)

2,925

(3,188

)

Interest expense, net

58

128

365

778

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

37

52

145

Depreciation of property and equipment

232

272

1,007

1,065

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

81

95

321

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$7,388

($1,543

)

$15,433

($9,748

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

2,231

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

(1,713

)

-

Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions

(65

)

47

(195

)

184

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$5,341

$735

$11,105

$1,064

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

Thirteen
Week Period
Ended
January 1,
2022

Fourteen
Week Period
Ended
January 2,
2021

Fifty-Two
Week
Period
Ended
January 1,
2022

Fifty-Three Week
Period
Ended
January 2,
2021

GAAP net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

8,397

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

2,231

-

2,231

Gain on sale of assets

(269

)

-

(2,420

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration

(1,713

)

-

(1,713

)

-

Tax impact from normalized rate

(282

)

(420

)

237

(2,795

)

Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$3,710

$123

$7,093

($1,036

)

GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$0.54

($0.15

)

$0.95

($0.73

)

Adjustments

Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration

-

-

-

$0.69

Impairment of right of use assets and related costs

-

$0.20

-

$0.18

Gain on sale of assets

($0.02

)

-

($0.21

)

-

Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration

($0.16

)

-

($0.15

)

-

Tax impact from normalized rate

(0.02

)

($0.04

)

$0.02

($0.23

)

Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)

$0.34

$0.01

$0.61

($0.09

)

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Period Ended January 1, 2022

Engineering

Specialty
Health Care

Information
Technology



Consolidated

Revenue

$18,290

$34,772

$11,860

$64,922

Cost of services

13,234

25,613

8,281

47,128

Gross profit

$5,056

$9,159

$3,579

$17,794

Gross profit margin

27.6

%

26.3

%

30.2

%

27.4

%


Fourteen Week Period Ended January 2, 2021

Engineering

Specialty
Health Care

Information
Technology



Consolidated

Revenue

$14,427

$18,585

$8,151

$41,163

Cost of services

10,554

14,079

5,841

30,474

Gross profit

$3,873

$4,506

$2,310

$10,689

Gross profit margin

26.8

%

24.2

%

28.3

%

26.0

%


Fifty-Two Week Period Ended January 1, 2022

Engineering

Specialty
Health Care

Information
Technology



Consolidated

Revenue

$66,172

$98,495

$39,208

$203,875

Cost of services

50,109

73,177

27,465

150,751

Gross profit

$16,063

$25,318

$11,743

$53,124

Gross profit margin

24.3

%

25.7

%

30.0

%

26.1

%


Fifty-Three Week Period Ended January 2, 2021

Engineering

Specialty
Health Care

Information
Technology



Consolidated

Revenue

$57,715

$60,481

$32,213

$150,409

Cost of services

41,227

47,116

23,211

111,554

Gross profit

$16,488

$13,365

$9,002

$38,855

Gross profit margin

28.6

%

22.1

%

28.0

%

25.8

%

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022

Fourteen Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021

Net income (loss)

$5,974

($1,688

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities

657

2,532

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(5,108

)

(2,944

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,252

)

(2,432

)

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

132

1,701

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,005

)

(327

)

Accrued payroll and related costs

(1,645

)

3,732

Right of use liabilities

(462

)

221

Income taxes payable

(695

)

210

Deferred revenue

(502

)

458

Deposits

(1

)

1

Total adjustments

(9,881

)

3,152

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(3,907

)

1,464

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

193

(60

)

Net cash used in financing activities

1,197

(1,441

)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(68

)

14

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

($2,585

)

($23

)


Fifty-Two Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022

Fifty-Three Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021

Net income (loss)

$10,989

($8,869

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash
provided by operating activities

1,790

10,559

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(14,710

)

15,947

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

(1,317

)

2,757

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,838

(162

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,518

1,587

Accrued payroll and related costs

149

4,557

Right of use liabilities

(1,919

)

(1,529

)

Income taxes payable

(436

)

304

Deferred revenue

3,020

52

Deposits

(7

)

41

Total adjustments

(10,074

)

34,113

Net cash provided by operating activities

915

25,244

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

6,291

(460

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,554

)

(25,632

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(151

)

(265

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

($499

)

($1,113

)


RCM Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 856.356.4500

Corporate Contacts:

2500 McClellan Avenue

Fax: 856.356.4600

Bradley S. Vizi

Pennsauken, NJ 08109

info@rcmt.com

Executive Chairman

www.rcmt.com

Kevin D. Miller

Chief Financial Officer


Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why AMC Stock Is Finally Turning Down Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) look like they're about to break their winning streak as shares are down 6.1% at 1:22 p.m. ET. Of course, it looked that way yesterday, too, as the stock had stumbled out of the gate and trading in its shares were halted by the New York Stock Exchange after it triggered a circuit breaker. Once trading resumed, AMC's stock quickly reversed course and it ended the day $0.11 per share higher.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqueta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Why Chewy Shares Are in the Doghouse Today

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares tanked Wednesday morning after the company reported disappointing results for its 2021 fourth quarter. The online pet retailer missed analyst expectations on revenue, and reported a larger loss than anticipated. Chewy swung from its first profitable quarter in the year-ago period to a loss of $63.6 million in its fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • 5 Charts That Show Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Is a No-Brainer Buy

    Are you looking for a safe investment that you can just buy and forget? One stock that will definitely tick off many check marks for you is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The healthcare giant is worth close to $160 billion, has a proven track record, pays a high dividend, and continues to find ways to grow.

  • Nine Major Companies Will Lose Big If Globalization Dies

    Trade embargoes and global supply chain snarls: Globalization is clearly on the ropes. And that's a big problem for global S&P 500 companies.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • Amazon stock given ‘underperform’ rating by BNP Paribas

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a rare call on Amazon as BNP Paribas initiates coverage of the stock with an 'underperform' rating.