Is RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Potentially Undervalued?

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine RCM Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is RCM Technologies Worth?

Great news for investors – RCM Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that RCM Technologies’s ratio of 9.9x is below its peer average of 23.38x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that RCM Technologies’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of RCM Technologies look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.9% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for RCM Technologies, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since RCMT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RCMT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RCMT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for RCM Technologies and we think they deserve your attention.

