RCS is coming in 2024 and iOS 17.2 Personal Voice is here on the AppleInsider Podcast

RCS is coming to iMessages

Apple has announced RCS support for 2024, Apple Music Replay is odd this year, plus Personal Voice has arrived, and your hosts rank some of Apple's 2023 hardware, on the AppleInsider Podcast.



RCS is coming to iMessages



Perhaps even more surprising than Apple finally announcing support for RCS is that the firm has done it so that it is not the panacea that Google was hoping for. It's definitely not surprising that even after support begins, iMessage will keep its blue and green bubbles.



Listen to the latest AppleInsider Podcast.



Somewhere between the surprise of RCS and the obviousness of retaining green and blue bubbles, may come this year's Apple Music Replay. This is the Spotify-like service that presents Apple Music users with statistics over just what they've listened to in the last 12 months.



Only, all three of this week's hosts have independently discovered very peculiar statistics. Some can be explained by poor music choices during the year, some by multiple users on the same account, but others are just wrong.



But speaking of three hosts, there's a reason why Stephen Robles is joined this week by both Wes Hilliard and William Gallagher. It's Stephen's last show and we were not going to let him go without applauding him for the hundreds of hours of the AppleInsider Podcast he has produced.



The AppleInsider Podcast returns next week, and going forward you'll be hearing from more of AppleInsider's staff.





Links from the show

David Attenborough - Wikipedia

Apple's 2023 Device Hardware Ranking

How to get your 2023 Apple Music Replay playlist

Apple Books Classics - Book Series on Apple Books

Apple issues 2023 charts for Podcasts, Apple Books

Apple seeds iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2 dev beta 4

Personal Voice on iPhone | The Lost Voice | Apple - YouTube

Apple unveils App Store Award winners, the best apps and games of 2023 - Apple

You're still going to be bullied for being a green bubble with RCS

Apple Card statement doesn't clarify matters at all

Apple's US chip manufacturing pipeline just got a big boost

