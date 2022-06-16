U.S. markets closed

RDA Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

·3 min read

Certification encompasses outstanding employee experience and recognizes great company culture

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RDA, a proven digital consultancy, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RDA.

RDA Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™
RDA Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

"For over 34 years, RDA'ers have lived our core values and genuinely make this a great place to work."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are proud to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we strive to make RDA the best professional experience of our careers—both in the work we do and the company we keep," said CEO Tom Cole. "For over 34 years, RDA'ers have lived our core values and genuinely make this a great place to work."

Additional highlights from RDA's certification results:

  • 98% of employees said management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

  • 98% of employees said our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent."

  • 92% of employees at RDA say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Over the past year, the company has introduced several new benefits and practices to enhance the employee experience at RDA. A few benefits we are most excited about include upgraded health and wellness plans, financial wellness webinars hosted by a CFP®, and a new maternity/paternity leave policy to support our growing team and their families.

RDA IS HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first?  Visit our careers page at: https://www.rdacorp.com/careers

About RDA

Since 1988, RDA has employed the Golden Rule. We believe in treating customers and employees with respect, valuing a deep, personal desire to get work done and a true love for developing software that solves complex problems. Over the years, these practices have evolved into RDA's core values and are now the backbone and conscience of who we are.

RDA is an award-winning technology consulting company with three decades of proven delivery. No matter where our clients are on their digital journey, RDA meets them there. With the right resources in place, you can trace and track a connected customer experience that will give you the competitive agility you need to win and grow.  Visit www.rdacorp.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rda-earns-2022-great-place-to-work-certification-301569913.html

SOURCE RDA Company LLC

