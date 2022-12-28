U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,461.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,919.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.59 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    -0.0300 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    21.64
    +0.77 (+3.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2075
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8880
    +0.4590 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,659.14
    -167.66 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.54
    -7.14 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.97
    +58.96 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

RDARS Announces Broadening Of Share Liquidity With DTCC Full Service Eligibility

·2 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RDARS Inc. ("RDARS" or the "Company") (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSF), the autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce that the company has been approved for Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC") full service eligibility in the United States of America. Its shares now qualify to be held at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system. DTC is a subsidiary of the DTCC, an American company that provides clearing and settlement services for the financial markets and settles the majority of securities transactions in the United States.

RDARS Logo (CNW Group/RDARS INC.)
RDARS Logo (CNW Group/RDARS INC.)

"This is an important milestone," said Charles Zwebner, CEO. "DTC eligibility will expand the accessibility and liquidity of our shares for U.S. investors. Combined with our anticipated fast growth in 2023 and beyond,  this monumental step is part of RDAR's ongoing commitment to create value for our shareholders."

About RDARS Inc.

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an original equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform, comprised of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the CSE policies) has reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's future growth prospects; the development of the Company's business and future activities following the date hereof; expectations relating to market size and anticipated growth in the jurisdictions within which the Company may from time to time operate or contemplate future operations; expectations with respect to economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry generally; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's current and future operations; the market for the Company's current and proposed product offerings, as well as the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's strategic investments and capital expenditures, and related benefits; the distribution methods expected to be used by the Company to deliver its product offerings; the competitive landscape within which the Company operates and the Company's market share and reach; the performance of the Company's business and the operations and activities of the Company; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, and renew or extend, applicable authorizations, including the timing and impact of the receipt thereof; the Company's technology making an impact on the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; the Company's products providing its consumers with the benefits as described herein; the Company continuing its research and development in its products; and the Company's anticipation for the deployment of its products under the timelines stated.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events; there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings; current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company's ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities; current and future members of management will abide by the Company's business objectives and strategies from time to time as established by the Company; the Company will retain and supplement its board of directors and management, or otherwise engage consultants and advisors having knowledge of the industries (or segments thereof) within which the Company may from time to time participate; the Company will have sufficient working capital and the ability to obtain the financing required in order to develop and continue its business and operations; the Company will continue to attract, develop, motivate and retain highly qualified and skilled consultants and/or employees, as the case may be; no adverse changes will be made to the regulatory framework governing beyond visual line of sight operations, taxes and all other applicable matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts business and any other jurisdiction in which the Company may conduct business in the future; the Company will be able to generate cash flow from operations, including, where applicable, distribution and sale of its products; the Company will be able to execute on its business strategy as anticipated; the Company will be able to meet the requirements necessary to obtain and/or maintain authorizations required to conduct the business; the Company's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE; general economic, financial, market, regulatory, and political conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will not negatively affect the Company or its business; the Company will be able to successfully compete in the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; prices offered by competitors will not decline materially; the Company will be able to effectively manage anticipated and unanticipated costs; the Company will be able to conduct its operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner; general market conditions will be favourable with respect to the Company's future plans and goals; the Company's technology will make an impact on the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; and the Company's products providing its consumers with its benefits as described herein; the Company will deploy its products under the timelines stated.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the risks associated with the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry in general; the inability of the Company to obtain requisite approvals; the Company's inability to attract and retain qualified members of management to grow the Company's business and its operations; unanticipated changes in economic and market conditions (including changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic) or in applicable laws; the Company's inability to secure or maintain required authorizations necessary to conduct the business and operations and meet its targets; the Company's inability to effectively manage unanticipated costs and expenses, including costs and expenses; the risk's associated with the Company's in meeting its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the inability of the Company's to identify and secure future growth prospects; the Company's inability to develop its business and future activities following the date hereof; the Company's inability to meet or exceed expectations relating to market size and anticipated growth in the jurisdictions within which the Company may from time to time operate or contemplate future operations; the Company's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE; the Company's inability to meet or exceed expectations with respect to economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry generally; the Company's inability to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's current and future operations; the risks associated with the market for the Company's current and proposed product offerings, as well as the Company's inability to capture market share; the risks associated with the Company's strategic investments and capital expenditures, and related benefits; the risks associated with the distribution methods expected to be used by the Company to deliver its product offerings; the risks associated with the competitive landscape within which the Company operates and the Company's market share and reach following the date hereof; the lack of performance of the Company's business and the operations and activities of the Company following the date hereof; the Company's inability to obtain, maintain, and renew or extend, applicable authorizations, including the timing and impact of the receipt thereof; the Company's technology making an impact on the autonomous drone and robotic industry and security industry; the inability of the Company's products to provide its consumers with its benefits as described herein; the Company inability to continue its research and development in its products; the Eagle Watch Mesh Mod's will not allow the Eagle Nest stations and Eagle Eye drones to communicate with each other to help provide the utmost security surveillance, reporting, and intervention possible; and the Company will not deploy its products under the timelines stated.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rdars-announces-broadening-of-share-liquidity-with-dtcc-full-service-eligibility-301710480.html

SOURCE RDARS INC.

Recommended Stories

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Restriction

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Starts Mass Production Of 3-Nanometer Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor plans to start mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer process technology, and is celebrating the move.

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • Wall Street's 2022 stock market forecasts were way off. Here's what they see in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

  • Dow 30 Stocks List: Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, sometimes known as Dow Jones or just the Dow, is an indicator of 30 renowned American firms that are traded on NYSE and NASDAQ. One of the first and most […]

  • There's A New World Order As 4 Big Stocks Like Tesla Fall To Pieces

    Want to see just how much stocks like Tesla have fallen to pieces? Just look at the new top 10 most valuable S&P 500 firms.

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.