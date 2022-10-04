U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,777.09
    +98.66 (+2.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,172.43
    +681.54 (+2.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.83
    +355.40 (+3.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.15
    +52.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.38
    +1.75 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +25.60 (+1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.50 (+2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9943
    +0.0116 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    -0.0600 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1401
    +0.0081 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5200
    -0.1000 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,104.30
    +702.37 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.90
    +10.46 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.66
    +159.90 (+2.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

RDI Technologies Acquires Fastec Imaging

·3 min read

SFW Capital-Backed RDI's Acquisition of Fastec Adds Technology
Expertise, Broader Product Line, and New Market Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Technologies, Inc. ("RDI"), a global provider of vision-based vibration analysis solutions, today announced it has completed the purchase of privately-held Fastec Imaging Corporation ("Fastec"), a leading global supplier of digital scientific high-speed imaging systems. RDI's acquisition of Fastec adds new customers, talent, and intellectual property, and it enables RDI to accelerate its product development initiatives.  The transaction follow's SFW Capital Partners' ("SFW") strategic investment in RDI in February 2022. SFW is supporting the RDI management team in its execution of various growth initiatives, including building out its management team, enhancing its sales and marketing capabilities, expanding its product offering, and pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions.

RDI Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/RDI Technologies)
RDI Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/RDI Technologies)

"Our Motion Amplification® solutions, strengthened by Fastec's high-speed expertise and technologies, will give customers the ability to see more and do more than traditional technology allows," said Dr. Jeff Hay, CEO of RDI Technologies. "As we continue to invest in building the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of vision-based vibration analysis solutions, we look forward to creating new opportunities and driving innovation with Fastec."

"We are excited to join the RDI team in delivering even greater value to our customers, partners and the high-speed camera market," said Charles Mrdjenovich, President, and CTO of Fastec Imaging, who will remain a senior technology executive in the combined company. "Fastec's unique high-speed expertise and technologies combined with RDI's scale and market leading Motion Amplification® solutions will unlock growth potential and accelerate time to market, empowering large and small enterprise customers with world-class visualization technologies."

Non-contact high-speed cameras can measure and analyze motion and detail not captured by the human eye for deeper insight into process characteristics, material strength and durability, and component visualization. The high-speed scientific camera market is expected to grow by double-digits annually, according to recent studies.

Fastec's team will join RDI and its technology will integrate into RDI's product roadmap, while continuing to offer Fastec's high-speed cameras to the Manufacturing, Condition Monitoring, Science and Engineering, and Mining markets. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Diego, Fastec Imaging high-speed camera solutions complement RDI's suite of Motion Amplification® solutions, helping customers increase asset visibility, drive efficiency, and capture more comprehensive data for faster decision making.

About RDI Technologies, Inc.

RDI Technologies is pioneering the camera as the sensor of the future because visualization is faster, safer, and makes the complex, simpler. The company's proprietary technology platform powered by Motion Amplification® enables users to see and measure motion that is impossible to see with the human eye and could previously only be measured by contacting sensors. RDI's customers include some of the largest companies in the world, among them are Google, Nissan, Duke Energy, Newmont, and Chevron.

About Fastec Imaging Corporation

Fastec Imaging is a U.S. manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems. The company specializes in uniquely portable and affordable high-speed camera systems, including handheld, point-and-shoot systems, compact PC-controlled cameras, and long duration record systems. Fastec cameras are used in many applications, including engineering, industrial manufacturing, packaging, medical and academic research, microfluidics, biomechanics, military range testing, sports performance, and broadcast entertainment.

Media Contact:
Teri Voss
VP Marketing & Strategy
teri.voss@rditechnologies.com
865-606-1080

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rdi-technologies-acquires-fastec-imaging-301640380.html

SOURCE RDI Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell

    These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has given up several years of gains in just a few painful months this year. Shopify has been growing at a 53% compound annual growth rate since mid-2019, yet those massive gains are slowing. Management says this growth rate is far below its projections from early 2022, mainly because consumers have pivoted back toward normal spending patterns rather than continuing to favor e-commerce as they did during earlier phases of the pandemic.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend gains as investors hope for policy pivot

    U.S. stocks charged higher at the start of trading Tuesday as Wall Street maintained momentum from the previous session’s rally.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Many companies will rebound from the ongoing downturn as the economy improves, but in all likelihood, many others will continue to struggle. Many rushed to invest in companies such as Canopy Growth, which has long been considered one of the leaders in the field. Cannabis companies had trouble raising funds due to the nature of their business activities.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Buying and holding great companies for the long run is a tried and tested way of building one's wealth in the stock market. Such a strategy allows investors to gain from emerging opportunities and benefit from the power of compounding. For instance, a $100,000 investment in Microsoft stock a decade ago would be worth close to $1 million now, assuming the dividends were reinvested.

  • The Stock Market Is Rallying. Why the Next Move Is Likely Lower.

    The S&P 500 has dropped so much that even Monday's upswing doesn't mean it is out of the woods.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Charts Suggest a Possible Turning Point for the Markets

    All the major equity indexes closed higher Monday with positive NYSE and Nasdaq internals as trading volumes declined from the prior session. All closed at or near their intraday highs with one violating its near-term downtrend line as another generated a bullish crossover signal. While the chart progress on Monday's rally was modest, a strong open on Tuesday morning implies the potential technical improvement which we have been waiting for to become more encouraged to act on the data signals.