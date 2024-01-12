Rea & Associates announces 2023 Spotlight Awards

Rea & Associates, a regional accounting and business consulting firm, announces the winners of the 2023 Spotlight Awards.

The awards honor employees for their significant contributions to the community, client service, innovative practices and embodying the firm's core values. The recipients were celebrated at the firm’s annual retreat.

Award recipients are:

Richard Rea Award for Client Service

Daniel Baker: Recognized for his dedication to client service. Baker, a manager in the firm's Wooster office, has consistently exceeded client expectations with his unparalleled work ethic and dedication.

Tim McDaniel Award for Innovation

Ryan Brickwood: As a principal and director of manufacturing and distribution services in the Wooster office, Brickwood is awarded for his innovative approaches to manufacturing and distribution solutions that significantly benefit the firm's services and client experiences.

Marcia Stutzman Award for Community Service

Matt Campbell: Campbell, principal and financial adviser with Investment Partners in the Millersburg office, is honored for his community service, particularly his involvement in educational programs and charity organizations, exemplifying the spirit of giving back to the community.

Videos featuring the accomplishments of the individuals are available on the firm’s YouTube channel, providing insight into their contributions and the impact they have made.

Mark McKinley, CPA, CEO of Rea & Associates, expressed, “The Spotlight Awards are a cherished tradition at Rea," said Mark McKinley, CPA, CEO of Rea & Associates, said in a news release. "They not only recognize the remarkable achievements of our team members but also reinforce our commitment to excellence in client service, community involvement, and professional growth.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Rea & Associates announces recipients of the 2023 Spotlight Awards