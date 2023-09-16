REACH fashion show to feature women visionaries

Sep. 15—"Women of Vision" is the theme of this year's annual fashion show to benefit REACH, a nonprofit dedicated to stamping out domestic violence.

The event will be held at the newly renovated Waynesville Inn and Golf Club starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $85, a price that includes lunch, silent/live auctions, a raffle and the show.

The models are women from various companies and disciplines who are all extraordinary in their professions and contributions they offer to Haywood County, said Julia Freeman, executive director of the organization.

"REACH chose the theme to highlight these women and bring awareness that 90% of domestic violence victims are female," Freeman said. "Each of these visionaries will model clothing from local stores who are proud to be a part of this event."

REACH typically works with between 750-1,000 victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, teen dating violence and victims of human trafficking, Freeman said.

This year's keynote speaker will be Kit Gruelle, a survivor of domestic abuse who has become an advocate for victims and survivors. Over the past 35 years, she has worked with about 40,000 abused women and their children.

Models for this year's show include: Haywood County Commissioner Jennifer Best; Patsy Davis, executive director of Mountain Projects; philanthropist Sarah Jane League; Morgan Owle-Crisp, president/owner of 7 Clans Brewing; Catherine Proben, a real estate professional; artist Joyce Schlapkohl; sculptor Grace Cathey; entrepreneur Erin Boyd; Canton Police Det. Megan Taylor; artist Jenny Buchner; Thelma Lyons, a clinical social worker; and singer Jessi Stone.

Fashions will be provided by HH Walker, Soul Sisters, High Country Style, Ava & Arden, Pigeon River Mercantile, Cabbage Rose, The Barn Tin, Robin Blu and J. Gabriel.

Tickets can be purchased at www.reachofhaywood.org or by calling 828-456-7898. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. REACH of Haywood is a United Way agency.