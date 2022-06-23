Reach New Heights during the Canadian International Air Show

Canadian International Air Show

The 73rd annual air show returns to Toronto’s waterfront Labour Day weekend

Canadian International Air Show 2022

See an action-packed air show with modern military jets and vintage warbirds.

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) officially announced today its return to Toronto’s waterfront over the Labour Day weekend from September 3-5, 2022. This year’s show will feature an exciting line-up of talent, including the beloved Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who will soar over Toronto performing thrilling aerobatics.



For the past 73 years, CIAS has brought Aviation history to life by showcasing modern military jets and vintage warbirds in an action-packed air display that highlights the marvel of flight and honours all Air Force veterans.

“Whether you are an aviation enthusiast or a first-timer to the show, there is something unique for everyone to enjoy,” said Lori Duthie, Executive Director, Canadian International Air Show. “Our team is thrilled to bring back the full Canadian International Air Show experience to Toronto’s waterfront to ring in the final days of summer.”

Here’s what you can expect from the 2022 Canadian International Air Show:

See the iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform jaw-dropping aerobatics.

Marvel at the U.S.A.F. F-35 as it performs maneuvers you never thought possible.

Enjoy performances by the CF-18 Demonstration team.

Experience the skill of the Canadian Forces Skyhawks, Canada’s only military parachute demonstration team.

Celebrate the retirement of 80-year-old Pilot Gord Price as he takes to the sky for one final time in the Yak-50.

Continue the thrills with same-day admission to the Canadian National Exhibition.

Enjoy centre-stage viewing in the exclusive Air Show Zone.

Snap a selfie with select performers and crew during meet and greets.

Explore exclusive Aviation Exhibits featuring historic artifacts and cutting edge technology.

Enjoy delicious eats and treats at the concession stand and refuelling station.

Upgrade your tickets to Flight Deck and experience the thrills of the Air Show from an exclusive chalet with a fully-catered buffet lunch and open bar, along with other perks!



Tickets for the Air Show are available in two packages, General Admission and Flight Deck, which provides VIP opportunities.

For additional information and to purchase tickets for the Canadian International Air Show, please visit cias.org . Follow CIAS on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter for updates and use #CIAS22 to share your next-level photos and videos!

ABOUT THE CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW

The Canadian International Airshow is Canada’s largest and longest-running airshow located right in the heart of downtown Toronto. It is a jam-packed air display showcasing modern military jets, vintage warbirds, thrilling aerobatics, and much more. For more information, please visit cias.org .

