Reach your summer health goals with a Reviewed-approved Garmin smartwatch—save $150 now

Get a Garmin smartwatch for $150 off this summer at Best Buy.

Warmer weather is upon us, making it a great time to head outdoors and exercise. To keep track of all your fitness activities and hit your health goals this summer you can use a Garmin smartwatch. The Reviewed-approved wearable can easily keep track of all your workouts and it's on mega sale right now at Best Buy.

$349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)

The Garmin Vívoactive 4 is one the better fitness trackers on the market this year, and you can snag it today for $150 off at Best Buy. Normally priced at $349.99, this Garmin smartwatch with loads of fitness-activity modes is available for $199.99 right now.

Our reviewers loved the Garmin Vívoactive 4 for its sleek display, built-in GPS and large catalog of free race-training programs via the Garmin app. Plus, they liked how it could be used for running, biking, swimming and all kinds of outdoor activities.

And speaking of Garmin, our experts also enjoyed the Garmin Vívosmart 4 smartwatch, as they named it one of the best fitness trackers of 2023. Even though this particular fitness gadget isn't on sale, it's available for just $99.99 at Best Buy, further proving why our reviewers thought it was the best value fitness tracker around.

No matter which smartwatch you pick, Garmin has some amazing choices available right now at Best Buy. So shop the savings today to make sure you have the best tech this summer.

