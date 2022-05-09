Reachdesk Enhances Leadership Team, Appointing a New Chief Financial Officer and Head of Global Partnerships

Executive leadership team expands with the addition of Vic Russo as CFO and Scott Murtaugh as Head of Global Partnerships

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reachdesk , the only global data-driven gifting platform, today announced that Vic Russo and Scott Murtaugh have joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Global Partnerships, respectively. As Chief Financial Officer, Russo will oversee all financial aspects of the company and drive business development while Muratugh spearheads the company's partnership efforts.

Russo joins Reachdesk with over 20 years of experience in finance, corporate strategy, business development and accounting, within both private and public high-growth SaaS companies. Most Recently, Russo served as CFO of Electric AI and Savills Studley. Prior to that, he held multiple vice president positions at FieldAware, Buddy Media, 247 Real Media, and more.

"I'm delighted and honored to be joining Reachdesk's executive team, working amongst leading experts and innovators in the SaaS industry," said Russo. "The team's mission to be a true, people-focused company, bringing joy to people through gifting represents the type of organization I want to be a part of and I look forward to what's next."

In addition to Russo, Reachdesk has hired Scott Murtaugh as the company's first-ever Head of Global Partnerships. Murtaugh is an accomplished product management and partnership executive with over 15 years of success across various industries. Before joining Reachdesk, Murtaugh was Vice President of Product Partnerships for Yext, where he built out a partnership program with over 200 partners, and prior to that, he was Chief Product Officer of Loop & Tie.

"We are thrilled to enhance our leadership team as Vic and Scott join Reachdesk," said Temy Mancusi-Ungaro, Chief Executive Officer at Reachdesk. "Both of these industry veterans have proven track records, bringing a wealth of experience that is invaluable to our company during a pivotal time of growth and unprecedented success."

The new leadership appointments come less than two weeks after Reachdesk announced its global commitment to carbon neutrality and sustainable gifting. For more information about Reachdesk, please visit www.reachdesk.com/ .

About Reachdesk

Reachdesk is the only global, data-driven gifting platform that empowers companies to deliver moments that matter at scale. We help businesses build deeper connections by sending personalized and timely gifts to prospects, customers, and employees. Reachdesk's technology powers valuable engagement insights and granular reporting on ROI so that your budget is spent where it matters most. Our platform integrates with your tech stack to deliver moments that matter across the entire customer and employee lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.reachdesk.com/ .

