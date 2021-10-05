U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.75
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,020.00
    +150.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,520.25
    +58.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.40
    +9.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.49
    +0.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.02 (+4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1550
    +0.2370 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,859.29
    +2,170.64 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.82
    +990.14 (+408.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.95
    +46.94 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Reaching new heights - IR launches new solution for High Value Payments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Key takeaways:

  • IR launches a High Value Payments product under the IR Transact solution suite, purpose built to provide complete visibility across high value and high priority transactions.

  • IR's High Value Payments solution enables real-time insight into the health of high value transaction queues and the status of key accounts to ensure transactions get processed without issue.

SYDNEY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR, the leading global provider of performance management and analytics for critical payments, IT infrastructure, and communications ecosystems, has launched their High Value Payments product offering under the IR Transact solution suite, purpose built to provide complete visibility across high value and high priority transactions.

IR Logo (PRNewsfoto/IR)
IR Logo (PRNewsfoto/IR)

Trillions of dollars move through high value clearing systems around the world every day1. These transactions play a critical role in the global economy, making the need for efficient, reliable processing paramount.

IR Transact's High Value Payments solution enables real-time insight into the health and status of in-flight and completed high value transactions to ensure any potentially disruptive anomalies get proactively identified and remedied before they have a negative impact.

IR's High Value Payments product offering enables organizations to:

  • Leverage business data to gain visibility into critical accounts, such as settlement or high value customers.

  • Easily monitor balance thresholds, flagged accounts, abnormal account usage patterns and project liquidity shortfalls.

  • Monitor transaction queue health, volumes, and anomalies to get ahead of potential issues and ensure certain transactions are processed on time.

  • View detailed, historical transaction information to investigate and identify the root cause of issues quickly.

"High value payments have a big impact on the global financial landscape. When problems arise, it not only affects customer relationships, but can lead to significant financial and regulatory penalties," said David Guiver, Head of IR Transact Products. "Our global customers are seeking new levels of insight and real-time analysis to help them ensure seamless payments experiences across all levels of the business, and we're excited to expand our support to the high value payments space."

IR Transact draws on decades of domain expertise to provide dynamic analytics, self-service dashboard customization, and extensive data exploration.

1 The Clearing House, Fedwire, RBA.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reaching-new-heights--ir-launches-new-solution-for-high-value-payments-301392801.html

SOURCE IR

Recommended Stories

  • Women Who Lead | Marketing: Jenny Robertson of FedEx Corp.

    “One of the biggest trends right now in marketing is personalization, especially in digital experiences. You need to know your customers in order to give them what they want. By gaining insight into preferences through data, businesses are able to tailor their services and better meet the needs of consumers.”

  • Amazon proposes new Loudoun warehouse, replacing an indoor sports facility

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to convert a Sterling industrial building most recently used as an indoor athletics center into a warehouse. The 4-acre site at 100 Powers Court, owned by Vienna-based NVA Development Group LLC, is located in the Bays Dulles Industrial Park commercial subdivision. Loudoun County accepted Amazon’s application Friday to turn the property into a “warehouse facility with office use,” according to public documents.

  • Say Goodbye To Fruitless Marketing Plans With This Bundle

    Fruitless marketing campaigns only waste money and time while missing the mark. This product saves you frustration from both while ensuring you’re using the right tactics and methods to reach and convince your target audience. Priced at $89, take advantage of this limited-time deal today and finally say goodbye to unsuccessful marking strategies.

  • HireQuest Acquires Recruit Media For Undisclosed Sum

    HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) has acquired Recruit Media, Inc., an HR tech start-up with a next-gen SaaS recruitment platform, for undisclosed financial terms. Recruit Media enables candidates to create multimedia profiles and convey their skills to potential employers. It also streamlines communications with text-based chat as well as in-app video chat. HireQuest will integrate the Recruit Media platform with its existing technology suite used by its franchisees to run their day-to-day business.

  • Six in 10 Singapore businesses are in survival mode: survey

    About six in 10 Singapore businesses are in survival mode, with new waves of COVID-19 being their main challenge in 2021, according to a report by American Express.

  • Lawpath gets $7.5M AUD to become the Asia Pacific’s LegalZoom

    With its subscription-based legal services platform, Lawpath wants to become the Asia Pacific’s LegalZoom (in fact, LegalZoom is one of its investors). Based in Sydney, Australia, Lawpath serves small businesses with services like legal documents, customized legal workflows, e-signatures, business registration and on-demand lawyers. The company announced today it has raised $7.5 million AUD (about $5.5 million USD) to expand into new markets, including upcoming launches in New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

  • Rishi Sunak reaction: Business responds to the Chancellor’s Tory party conference speech

    Tax rises are a blow, say smaller firms

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • China Relaxes Coal Mine Safety Efforts on Electricity Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators plan to be more prudent in their response to mining accidents as authorities ask coal producers to ramp up output to help stave off the country’s deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Struggled to Kickoff Week

    The S&P 500 has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of concern. Ultimately, it looks as if we have further to go to the downside.

  • Hedge fund investor Marc Lasry’s tough week just got a lot worse

    Lasry's Avenue Capital owns a 6.7% stake in the firm whose pipeline is leaking oil off California's beaches.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Behind a Rebound, True Religion Aims to Double Revenues

    CEO Michael Buckley discusses how the denim-based brand got back on a growth trajectory.

  • Citi Hires Ex-Credit Suisse EMEA Head of Hedge Fund Consulting

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired a former Credit Suisse Group AG executive as the EMEA head of its unit that helps hedge funds set up and grow their businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bitter

  • The Dow Got Clobbered Today, but These Stocks Didn’t

    FEATURE Even as the slid more than 300 points Monday, several stocks in the index ended the day with gains. The Dow lost 324 points today, closing at 34,002.9. Of the 30 stocks in the Dow, Merck (ticker: MRK), IBM (IBM), Chevron (CVX), Verizon Communications (VZ), McDonald’s (MCD), and Nike (NKE) were the only ones that finished the day higher.