Reaction Biology Selected for Participation in National Chemical Biology Consortium to Support Drug Discovery Utilizing Surface Plasmon Resonance ("SPR") Technology

·3 min read

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaction Biology Corporation ("Reaction"), an industry-leading provider of drug discovery services, today announced that it has been selected to participate as a Specialized Center in the Chemical Biology Consortium (CBC), the discovery engine of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Experimental Therapeutics (NExT) Program, administered through the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNLCR), a federal national laboratory sponsored by the NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, and currently operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.

The CBC brings together a multi-disciplinary team from government, industry, and academia to develop and advance new anticancer therapies to the clinic. This latest contract is the third that Reaction has been chosen for participation in the CBC. Under this latest collaboration agreement, Reaction will utilize its expertise in Surface Plasmon Resonance ("SPR"). The scope of the project includes developing a robust SPR assay to measure the binding affinity of small molecules to human target proteins and conducting measurements to determine KD values for novel small molecules provided by the project team.

"Reaction Biology is thrilled to build upon its longstanding participation in the CBC, which began in 2016, to help identify and advance early stage drug discovery compounds through to the clinical candidate stage for cancers where great unmet needs remain," said Rebecca Eells, Ph.D., Director of Biophysics at Reaction Biology. "As a leading service provider, our multidisciplinary research team will bring unparalleled expertise in fundamental and applied cancer research, backed by Reaction's fully-integrated oncology and immuno-oncology drug discovery services and highly qualified technicians using our state-of-the art laboratories."

Members of the CBC contribute their expertise in high throughput screening, structural biology, medicinal chemistry, compound profiling, cancer cell biology, and animal models for oncology to advance early stage drug discovery projects through to the clinical candidate stage. Through the CBC and the interactions among the various participants, the NExT drug discovery and development pipeline is active from target identification through proof-of-concept clinical trials.

The CBC operates as a collaborative network of 19 Centers. Comprehensive Centers support the advancement of CBC projects through all discovery stages and provide scientific leadership for the Consortium. The Specialized Centers provide uniquely focused technologies that facilitate the successful progression of NExT discovery projects.

About Reaction Biology

Founded in 2001, Reaction Biology is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides drug discovery and development services to biopharmaceutical customers worldwide. Reaction specializes in supporting research goals with capabilities that include protein and peptide production, biochemical and biophysical assays, high throughput screening, exploratory toxicology, biomarker discovery tools, and an extensive array of cell-based and pharmacological assays modelling various diseases. Reaction also provides Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) analytical and functional bioassays for testing potency, efficacy, and safety of large biological molecules, enabling clinical and commercial manufacturing batch release. Reaction has helped to advance many of its customers' molecules through discovery and development pipeline stages into later clinical phases. These molecules may ultimately benefit patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Reaction maintains one of the largest panels of kinase assays in the world with over 750 unique assays and performs more than 5,000 client projects annually with its over 2,000 validated assays.

Reaction has laboratory facilities in Malvern, PA, Hershey, PA, Freiburg, Germany, and Heidelberg, Germany. For more information, visit www.ReactionBiology.com and follow us on Twitter @ReactionBiology and on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Reaction Biology Corporate & Media Relations:
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reaction-biology-selected-for-participation-in-national-chemical-biology-consortium-to-support-drug-discovery-utilizing-surface-plasmon-resonance-spr-technology-301705859.html

SOURCE Reaction Biology

