U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,362.51
    +9.88 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,419.07
    +119.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.96
    -20.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.31
    -5.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.97 (-4.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0081 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5250
    -0.0090 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3426
    -0.0115 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9460
    +0.4660 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,468.16
    +230.41 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.36
    -19.28 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Read AI raises $10M, creates virtual meeting dashboard to show you when you talk too much

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Meetings can go one of two ways... either be productive, or be ineffective. Read AI wants all meeting goers to be engaged and feel productive, and it has developed a real-time shared dashboard to alert meeting participants when things are going well or not so well.

The Seattle-based company emerged from stealth mode Wednesday with its first financing, a $10 million seed round, led by Madrona Venture Group, and joined by PSL Ventures and a group of angel investors, including former Placed board member David Joerg, Verishop CEO Imran Khan, AI2 CEO Oren Etzioni, Qumulo CEO Bill Richter, Wunderman CEO Shane Atchison, Divvy founder Brian Ma, Snapchat product VP Peter Sellis and Snapchat engineering VP Nima Khajehnouri.

Read was co-founded in May by a team that has known each other for the past 20 years: CEO David Shim, former CEO of Foursquare, vice president of engineering Rob Williams and vice president of data science Elliott Waldron. The trio previously worked together at location analytics startup Placed, where Shim was also CEO. The company was acquired by Snapchat in 2017, and spun out into Foursquare in 2019.

Read Dashboard

The company’s first product, Read Dashboard, is a dashboard for virtual meetings that leverages artificial intelligence, computer vision and natural language processing to measure engagement, performance and sentiment among participants.

“Read Dashboard is like ‘Waze for meetings,’ ” Shim told TechCrunch. “We want to make collaboration easier, so it gives you analytics on how the meeting is going.”

Instead of checking each two-inch video box to read a participant's emotions, Read provides real-time graphs and meters that show if one or more people are dominating the conversation, if people seem bored, not paying attention or if people seem happy or sad about what is being said. For example, on a sales call, Read can show if what is being said is trending negatively quickly so you can either stop talking or pivot to another topic, Shim said.

Currently, the dashboard is available as a free service on Zoom through Google Calendar integration. It notifies attendees when it is activated and can also be removed. As different use cases are supported, there will be additional features added that can be accessed for a fee, he added.

As part of the investment, Matt McIlwain, managing director at Madrona Venture Group, is joining Read’s board of directors.

McIlwain also worked with Shim when they were both at Farecast, which was bought by Microsoft in 2008. They stayed in contact, and McIlwain was also a seed investor in Placed.

He regards Shim as someone who “has a good eye for having transparency and for creating products that are valuable to all constituents.” With Placed and Foursquare, McIlwain said he could see that Shim was “very hungry to make an impact and make a difference for the world.”

Now with Real, he says the co-founder team has complementary skills and are building something that will live on now that companies are operating in a digital-first world where it will be important to know if someone is not engaged enough, talking too much or not enough, he added.

Virtual meeting platform Vowel raises $13.5M, aims to cure meeting fatigue

Meanwhile, Read decided to go after seed funding for a couple of reasons: one, the global video conferencing market is big — valued at $4.2 billion in 2020 — and two, the company is seeing massive adoption, Shim said. It is also seeing additional use cases like weekly stand ups where it was difficult to get a good read on people because there are so many on the video.

“We could have gone slower and built out over a few years, but we could see the need right now,” he added. “Half of all meetings are considered unproductive. We used to spend 30 or 60 minutes in meetings, and now it is hours a day in virtual conferences.”

In less than five months, Read has grown to 15 employees, something Shim said was a different experience while at Placed, where it took 15 months to reach the same milestone.

The new funding will go toward adding even more staff. The company will also add platforms in the future, like WebEx, Teams and Google Meet. It will also eventually provide integrations with other areas of the digital world, including Facebook and Apply Glass, Shim said.

“There is a huge opportunity for someone to get hints,” he added. “The more we can facilitate the ability to help people with social cues, the better the interactions will be.”

Is Zoom the next Android or the next BlackBerry?

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Bond Bills Are Piling Up as Latest Coupon Comes Due

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is facing another bond interest payment after giving no sign that it had paid a separate one last week, as its deepening debt crisis looms over global markets.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe world’s most in

  • Brexit paves the way for gene-edited crops

    Ministers will relax regulation of gene-edited crops to allow their commercial growing in England.

  • Heat pumps: What are the alternatives to gas boilers?

    No new gas boilers should be sold from 2025 according to the the International Energy Agency.

  • In Atlanta, Fear of Violent Crime Creates Opportunity for a Polarizing Politician

    ATLANTA — The fear of rising crime in U.S. cities is having a profound effect on mayoral politics from New York to Seattle. In Atlanta, it has had the power of resurrection, delivering a reanimating jolt to the once-moribund career of one of the South’s most polarizing public figures. Kasim Reed, the former Atlanta mayor who fell off the political map in 2018 amid a steady drip of scandal in his administration, has returned to the spotlight with an unlikely bid for a third term and is now a lead

  • Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos you can't 'sue your way to the Moon'

    Elon Musk claims Blue Origin is trying to sue its way to the Moon — and NASA might not be fond of Jeff Bezos' company, either.

  • Amazon Introduces Echo Show 15 to Help Keep Families Organized, Connected, and Entertained

    (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today introduced Echo Show 15, a new addition to the Echo Show family that is designed to be the digital heart of your home. With a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display, Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter—either in portrait or landscape orientation—and is designed to help you stay organized, connected, and entertained. Echo Show 15 is built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization optio

  • Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options. Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

  • YC-backed Malloc wants to take the sting out of mobile spyware

    Mobile spyware is one of the most invasive and targeted kinds of unregulated surveillance, since it can be used to track where you go, who you see and what you talk about. Malloc, a Cyprus-based early-stage company, made its debut with Antistalker, an app that monitors the sensors and apps running on a phone — initially for Android only — to detect if the microphone or camera is quietly activated or data transmitted without the user's knowledge. Malloc's co-founders Maria Terzi, Artemis Kontou and Liza Charalambous built the app around a machine learning (ML) model, which allows the app to detect and block device activity that could be construed as spyware recording or sending data.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Stocks Retreat As Treasury Yields Move To New Highs

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle above the $76 level as panic buying continues.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Trying to Discover Gravity

    Crude oil markets have rallied during the trading session again on Tuesday but have finally run into a little bit of profit-taking and the potential of gravity.

  • Fix-It Mortgage Embraces New CHOICEReno eXPress

    Freddie Mac expands Renovation Lending Offerings

  • Fed Presidents Rosengren, Kaplan to Retire Following Stock Trading Controversy

    The presidents of the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Boston will step away from their posts. Dallas Fed president and CEO Rob Kaplan will retire from the bank effective Oct. 8. Kaplan said his “financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve’s execution of vital work.”

  • Loomis Sayles Teams Up With State Street for a Rare ETF Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Loomis, Sayles & Co. is making a rare foray into the ETF world as the $358 billion money manager teams up with State Street Corp. to launch an active fixed-income product.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe two heavyweights