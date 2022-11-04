Read the blunt Twitter email telling employees that their jobs are axed

Elon Musk's Twitter is sending out layoff notices to employees. Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

Twitter is notifying staff that have been laid off over email.

The layoffs are expected to affect about 50% of Twitter's employees.

Read the blunt email that notified one Twitter employee they had been laid off.

Twitter is notifying its employees over email that they've been laid off.

Insider's Kali Hays reported on Thursday that Twitter staff would be notified of layoffs that would affect about 50% of staff.

Shortly after the report, Twitter sent a memo to its employees confirming the plans for layoffs and announcing its offices were temporarily closed. It was the first communication from the company that Twitter employees had received since Elon Musk took over last week.

The employees were told they would be notified by Friday morning if their role had been eliminated.

The blunt emails have indeed been sent. Read one of the notes sent to an employee, which Insider obtained, below: It's titled "Your Role at Twitter."

Hello,

As shared earlier today, Twitter is conducting a workforce reduction to help improve the health of the company. These decisions are never easy and it is with regret that we write to inform you that your role at Twitter has been impacted.

Today is your last working day at the company, however, you will remain employed by Twitter and will receive compensation and benefits through your separation date of February 2, 2023.

During this time, you will be on a Non-Working Notice period and your access to Twitter systems will be deactivated. While you are not expected to work during the None-Working Notice period, you are still required to comply with all company policies, including the Employee Playbook and Code of Conduct.

Within a week, you will receive details of your severance offer, financial resources extending beyond your Non-Working Notice period. At that time you will also receive a Separation Agreement and Release of Claims and other offboarding...

The part of the memo that Insider obtained ends there. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for the entire memo.

Are you a Twitter employee? We want to hear from you. Contact the reporter from a non-work email at gkay@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider