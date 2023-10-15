Read This Before Considering Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) For Its Upcoming RM0.05 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Bermaz Auto Berhad's shares on or after the 19th of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.24 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bermaz Auto Berhad has a trailing yield of 9.6% on the current share price of MYR2.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bermaz Auto Berhad is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bermaz Auto Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 92% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

While Bermaz Auto Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Bermaz Auto Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Bermaz Auto Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Bermaz Auto Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Bermaz Auto Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 92% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into Bermaz Auto Berhad, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bermaz Auto Berhad (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

