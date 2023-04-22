Read This Before Considering Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) For Its Upcoming CA$0.11 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' shares on or after the 27th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.35 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a trailing yield of approximately 9.2% on its current stock price of CA$14.74. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 85% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.0% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Bridgemarq Real Estate Services an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services's dividend merits.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (including 3 which make us uncomfortable).

