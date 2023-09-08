Read This Before Considering Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) For Its Upcoming US$0.07 Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Brookfield Reinsurance's shares before the 13th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.07 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.56 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Brookfield Reinsurance stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $34.03. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Brookfield Reinsurance can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Brookfield Reinsurance paid out just 3.8% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Brookfield Reinsurance's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 46% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Brookfield Reinsurance has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.8% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Brookfield Reinsurance got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Brookfield Reinsurance's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Brookfield Reinsurance, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Brookfield Reinsurance that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

