Read This Before Considering C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) For Its Upcoming US$0.61 Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase C.H. Robinson Worldwide's shares on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.61 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $93.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see C.H. Robinson Worldwide earnings per share are up 5.0% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend at approximately 5.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has C.H. Robinson Worldwide got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share growth has been modest, C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. To summarise, C.H. Robinson Worldwide looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So while C.H. Robinson Worldwide looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

