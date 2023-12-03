Read This Before Considering Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS) For Its Upcoming UK£0.0092 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Celebrus Technologies' shares before the 7th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.0092 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.03 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Celebrus Technologies has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of £1.825. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Celebrus Technologies paying out a modest 33% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Celebrus Technologies, with earnings per share up 4.3% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Celebrus Technologies has increased its dividend at approximately 7.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Celebrus Technologies? Celebrus Technologies has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Celebrus Technologies from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Celebrus Technologies as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Celebrus Technologies. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Celebrus Technologies (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

