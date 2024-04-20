Read This Before Considering Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) For Its Upcoming CHF01400.00 Dividend

It looks like Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next couple of days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's shares before the 22nd of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF01400.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF1,400 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of CHF0104200.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli earnings per share are up 7.5% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has increased its dividend at approximately 8.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

