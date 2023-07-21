Read This Before Considering Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) For Its Upcoming CA$0.78 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Cogeco Communications' shares before the 26th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.78 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$3.10 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cogeco Communications has a trailing yield of approximately 4.7% on its current stock price of CA$66.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Cogeco Communications paying out a modest 33% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 136% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Cogeco Communications's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Cogeco Communications's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Cogeco Communications earnings per share are up 8.8% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Cogeco Communications has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cogeco Communications? Cogeco Communications has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. To summarise, Cogeco Communications looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Cogeco Communications's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Cogeco Communications that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

