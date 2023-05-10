Read This Before Considering DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (ETR:GIL) For Its Upcoming €1.03 Dividend

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (ETR:GIL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, DMG MORI investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €1.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €1.03 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that DMG MORI has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of €43.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for DMG MORI

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. DMG MORI paid out 65% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Click here to see how much of its profit DMG MORI paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see DMG MORI earnings per share are up 4.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, DMG MORI has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy DMG MORI for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. DMG MORI ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that DMG MORI is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here